Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Belgium’s Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on Saturday that Belgian troops in Afghanistan will return home next year.

“We are preparing our withdrawal,” which “will occur during the year 2021,” Dedonder said in an interview with Het Belang van Limburg newspaper.

“We cannot simply leave; agreements have to be made with our allies. The evacuation of equipment alone will take three months,” she said.

Dedonder is scheduled to present the military operations plan for 2021 to the Belgium cabinet, and then to parliament, next week.

About 70 Belgian military personnel are deployed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO Resolute Support mission.

Last month, Dedonder told the Defence Commission that her ministry anticipated a gradual and conditional withdrawal of NATO’s Resolute Support mission from Afghanistan, in keeping with the decisions expected to be taken by NATO.

“The practical withdrawal of the Belgian units will be done in close coordination with our German partner,” she added.

Just over 70 Belgian military personnel are deployed in Afghanistan, mainly in Mazar-e-Sharif, under German command.

Currently there are around 11,000 NATO troops in the country but the US is expected to draw down its troop levels from around 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.

Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan

Ariana News

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Taliban shadow district governor for Baghlan’s Khinjan district has been killed in a clash with the Afghan security forces, provincial police confirmed.

Baghlan police stated that the Taliban designated governor for Dushi district, Mullah Amir, was killed along with three of his bodyguards on Sunday afternoon.

Mullah Amir, who was involved in destructive activities including the murder of four public police members, was killed in an operation by police in the Koru area of Dushi, said Ghulam Seddiq Bahin district governor of Khinjan.

According to Bahin, the senior Taliban leader was identified and killed with the assistance of local residents.

Georgia deploys 100 troops to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Georgia sent out a 100-member regiment for a peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, local news agencies reported.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili told troops before they left that positive evaluations received by Georgia from international partners “are largely attributed to the soldiers.”

“Today, the world is facing a big challenge of the pandemic. The fact that Georgia is fulfilling its commitment under these difficult conditions is very important and says much,” said Zurabishvili quoted by Georgia’s 1TV.

According to the report, Zurabishvili wished the Georgian soldiers success in their mission and “safe return to their families and homeland.”

US welcomes first meeting of reconciliation council

Ariana News

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

The United States (US) on Saturday welcomed the first Leadership Committee meeting of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation.

This comes as after the EU, and US called for the swift establishment of the High Council for National Reconciliation last month.

In their statement, the US urged the Taliban and the Afghan government to work for peace in the country.

“All sides of the conflict should come together and chart a path to peace,” read the statement.

According to the US the council will guide the Republic’s negotiating team in Doha.

“The High Council and its Leadership Committee will provide counsel and guidance to the Islamic Republic negotiating team with the Taliban on the terms of an agreement on a political roadmap, power-sharing, and a permanent ceasefire to end the country’s long war,” read the statement.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meanwhile tweeted: “We welcome the first meeting of the Leadership Committee of the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation, an inclusive and authoritative body on peace efforts. This is another positive step forward.”

The high council is a body designed to guide peace affairs based on the power-sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the council’s chairman Abdullah Abdullah.

