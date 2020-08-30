Featured
Beirut explosion death toll climbs to 190 and 300,000 homeless
The death toll from the Beirut explosion earlier this month has risen to 190 with at least three people still missing.
Lebanon’s caretaker government said in a statement Sunday that authorities are investigating the cause of why the highly explosive material stored at the port blew up.
The deadly explosion left about 300,000 people homeless and caused $15 billion in direct damage.
According to the report issued Sunday, 50,000 homes, nine major hospitals and 178 schools had been damaged in the blast.
The government quit following the tragedy.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that Lebanon risks a return to civil war if it is left alone to deal with the crisis that followed the deadly explosion.
Macron was speaking as he prepared to head to Lebanon on Monday in a new bid to press its leaders to undertake radical reform in the wake of the explosion.
“If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war” as well as “the defeat of what is the very identity of Lebanon,” he said.
Former Afghan president turns down appointment to peace talks body
Just hours after President Ashraf Ghani appointed Hamid Karzai as a member of the High Council for National Reconciliation, the former president answered by saying he would “not be part of any government structure”.
Karzai issued the statement Sunday and said although he would not be part of such a body, he would continue to work for peace as an ordinary citizen.
On Saturday, Ghani appointed 48 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation which is led by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah.
Among those appointed was Karzai.
The council’s aim is to facilitate peace talks with the Taliban but it will not have the authority to make decisions regarding any peace agreement.
ACB gets go ahead for spectators at Shpageeza Cricket League matches
Spectators will be allowed to watch this year’s Shpageeza Cricket League matches at Kabul Cricket Stadium, albeit at reduced numbers, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.
In a statement issued Saturday, ACB said the Ministry of Public Health had given them the go-ahead to allow spectators to watch matches.
However, strict rules will be enforced.
ACB stated that in a document sent to them by the ministry, they were given the approval on condition that spectators watch the matches from open stands, that they stick to a two-meter social distancing rule and wear masks at all times.
The ministry also said the stadium can accommodate no more than 30 percent of its capacity for spectators.
The ACB also has to ensure all standard operating procedures are adhered to and health guidelines are followed so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the ACB has to ensure all the players, support staff and others who are part of the league test negative for COVID-19 ahead of the matches.
This comes after Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, ACB’s interim chief executive, said earlier this month that the board had rescheduled the league in order to accommodate the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL2020).
The tournament will now start on September 6 with the final expected to be played on September 18. Earlier, the board had announced that the seventh edition of the tournament will start from September 13, with the final scheduled to be played on September 26.
However, dates were changed as it would have clashed with the IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.
The decision was taken largely due to the fact that the board wanted their key players – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi – to feature in the Shpageeza T20 League.
”Yes, we have rescheduled the Shpageeza T20 and now it will start from September 6,” Zar Abdulrahimzai confirmed. ”We are expecting to get Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid at that point of time [to play in the Shpageeza T20],” he added.
In peace talks move, Ghani appoints 48 as reconciliation council members
In a major step towards kick-starting intra-Afghan peace talks, President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday approved 48 candidates as members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Ghani signed a decree to this effect and included a cross-sector of the Afghan society, including former president Hamid Karzai, Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf, former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor and other well known Afghan figures.
The high council is led by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah and will be directly involved in dealing with peace talks. However, the body will only facilitate talks and is not a decision-making body.
Ghani’s decree comes just days after Abdullah announced that talks could start in Doha this week.
However, no details have yet been released nor has a confirmed date been announced.
The talks hit a stumbling block earlier this month after Ghani held back on releasing the final 320 Taliban prisoners – a precondition set in the Doha agreement between the US and Taliban in February.
This agreement, which was reportedly not sanctioned by the Afghan government, set out conditions that the Taliban should release 1,000 Afghan government personnel and the Afghan government should release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before talks could start.
Over the past few months, Ghani has released more than 5,000 prisoners but has been hesitant to free 320 on the Taliban’s list. Considered hardcore, many of these prisoners have masterminded some of the worst attacks in Afghanistan while others are drug kingpins.
However, Ghani’s latest move indicates that preparations could be underway to pave the way for the start of intra-Afghan talks.
The names released in Saturday’s decree are as follows:
The leadership of the council is made up of 10 members including the chairman Abdullah Abdullah.
Three deputies include Abdul Salam Rahimi, Enayatullah Farahmand, and Asadullah Saadati, deputy chairman.
The rest are Zuhra Mutahari, former deputy governor of Paktia; member of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Atta-Ur-Rahman Salim; head of Hizb-e-Islami Nawin Din Mohammad; political figure Akram Khpulwak; head of the negotiation team Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai; and special presidential envoy Noor-Ul-Haq Olumi.
Other members are: Former president Hamid Karzai; former mujahideen leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf; Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar; former vice president Mohammad Karim Khalili; former deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq; former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum; former vice president Mohammad Yunus Qanooni; former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani; former mujahideen leader and ex-minister of energy and water Mohammad Ismalil Khan; former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor; head of Maaz-e-Milli party Sayed Hamid Gailani; Zabihullah Mujaddedi; Sayed Mansoor Nadery; Enayatullah Shahrani; Mohammad Khan; head of Afghanistan’s Ulema Council Sadiq Modabir; Mohammad Ismail Ghazanfar and Mawlawi Khodaidad Saleh.
Government representatives are: First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh; Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar; National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib; Meshrano Jirga Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar; Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani; presidential adviser Almas Zahid; presidential advisor Mawlawi Jora Tahiri. An additional member, the state minister for peace affairs, will also be appointed a member once the position has been filled.
Women will also be represented and eight have been appointed to the council.
They are: Civil society activist Safia Sediqqi; former MP Najiba Ayubi; a member of the Afghan Women’s Network Mari Akrami; civil society activist Zia Gul Rezaee; member of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission Alia Yulmaz; former higher education minister Farida Mohmand; chairperson of medical council of Afghanistan Nasrin Oryakhil and civil society activist Zarqa Yaftali.
