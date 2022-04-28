Business
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction and Manufacturing Company on Thursday signed a contract with Afghan authorities to develop an industrial complex on the outskirts of Kabul at a cost of $216 million.
The complex is expected to be constructed across 650 acres of land in Perozi Township in Deh Sabz district of Kabul.
According to officials, the complex will feature 150 factories, a mosque, and health and educational facilities.
The project will also generate 13,600 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who also heads the economic commission said that the commission has facilitated business and investment in Afghanistan.
“We are ready to provide any kind of support. If they (businesspersons) face any problem, we will resolve it,” Baradar said.
It is the second major economic project to be launched in Afghanistan after the IEA’s takeover just over eight months ago.
Last month, IEA officials inaugurated construction of a 285-kilometer irrigation canal in north Afghanistan.
Business
Elon Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola and McDonald’s
Following his successful $44 billion bid to buy Twitter Inc., Elon Musk took to the platform to joke about a new potential takeover target — Coca-Cola and McDonalds.
“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments, and “McDonald’s to fix ice-cream machines,” Bloomberg reported.
But the soft drinks’ company makes Twitter look like small-fry, with its market cap of $284 billion.
Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion — way ahead of his nearest rival Jeff Bezos, who’s currently worth $162 billion.
Still, it could be best not to write off the man who created the world’s biggest electric car company from scratch and is potentially on his way to putting people on Mars. He first joked about buying Twitter in 2017 in an exchange on the platform with comedian Dave Smith, Bloomberg reported.
Business
UN chief expresses concern over absence of cash in Afghanistan
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has again expressed concern over the absence of cash in Afghanistan and urged the international community to create conditions so that cash is injected into the economy.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, Guterres said that the absence of cash and liquidity in the country’s economy could lead to the collapse of Afghanistan, which will have devastating consequences for the Afghan people.
“We have decided since the very beginning to engage actively with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) and we have a massive humanitarian operation in Afghanistan, but we recognize that humanitarian aid is not enough,” said Guterres.
He said the UN has done much by itself to ward off the crisis by bringing in banknotes by plane into Afghanistan, which has so far amounted to $500 million.
Guterres also said the UN is working with the World Bank to disburse cash and that they are working with Afghanistan’s Central Bank and the United States’ Treasury in order to secure the release of frozen assets.
“We believe naturally that we need to do everything for the good of the people in Afghanistan, but we are also engaging with the Taliban (IEA) very seriously in relation to the inclusivity of government and inclusivity between men and women, but also inclusivity in order for Uzbeks, Tajiks, Hazaras, as it was said, to be fully included in the political process in Afghanistan,” Guterres added.
He said he hoped Afghanistan would not become a base for terrorists and that the ban on secondary schools for girls should be lifted soon.
Business
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Afghans are reportedly acquiring digital assets that they use to preserve their savings and to lessen the chance of having their money seized by the new authorities, Bloomberg reported this week.
According to Bloomberg, the demand for digital currencies in Afghanistan has surged as some Afghans look to buy stablecoins like tether because they are pegged to the U.S dollar.
The report quotes one 26-year-old Afghan resident, Habibullah Timori, as saying they the demand for cryptocurrencies is high.
“During other crises, people stored their cash and jewellery in the ground or under their pillows. This time, they’ve decided to keep it buried in crypto,” he said.
The report also cites another 26-year-old Afghan, Naser Ali, who claims to have converted $30,000 stashed in his safe to USDT.
Ali said he regrets not having known about cryptocurrencies sooner, Bloomberg reported.
Despite the surging demand for cryptocurrencies, exchanges like Maihan say the U.S. sanctions on Afghanistan are making it difficult for residents to buy digital currencies. Further, residents buying from local crypto exchanges are charged a commission of 1.5% for every crypto transaction.
US left behind $7 billion of military gear after troops withdrew: Pentagon
Nine killed, 13 wounded in Mazar-e-Sharif blasts
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
IEA imposes strict dress codes on the few girls schools still open
Biden to visit Asia next month to build united front on N.Korea, Russia
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar: Afghan acting defense minister’s remarks over Pakistani airstrikes discussed
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Exclusive interview with Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi, former minister of refugees and repatriation
Saar: Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA unveils segregation plan for male and female university students
-
World5 days ago
Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to visit to Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskiy says
-
Business5 days ago
IEA orders ministries to prioritize ‘generation of power through coal’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF director visits girls school; says ‘education must be above politics’
-
Featured5 days ago
Fences go up around apartment buildings as China tightens Shanghai lockdown
-
Featured5 days ago
UN chief heading to Turkey ahead of Moscow, Kyiv visits