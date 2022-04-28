Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 28, 2022)

Beijing-Nangarhar Construction and Manufacturing Company on Thursday signed a contract with Afghan authorities to develop an industrial complex on the outskirts of Kabul at a cost of $216 million.

The complex is expected to be constructed across 650 acres of land in Perozi Township in Deh Sabz district of Kabul.

According to officials, the complex will feature 150 factories, a mosque, and health and educational facilities.

The project will also generate 13,600 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.

First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar who also heads the economic commission said that the commission has facilitated business and investment in Afghanistan.

“We are ready to provide any kind of support. If they (businesspersons) face any problem, we will resolve it,” Baradar said.

It is the second major economic project to be launched in Afghanistan after the IEA’s takeover just over eight months ago.

Last month, IEA officials inaugurated construction of a 285-kilometer irrigation canal in north Afghanistan.