Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Senior diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China and the United States might meet in Beijing later this month to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan media reported Wednesday.
A senior official confirmed to The Express Tribune on Tuesday that the next meeting of the troika-plus or extended troika, as it is called, was being planned in Beijing. According to the official, the meeting could take place this month.
“The Chinese side wants to schedule the meeting before the start of Chinese New Year,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
Chinese new year begins on February 1.
However, the official said the Covid-19 pandemic particularly the spread of the new variant of coronavirus might delay the meeting since Chinese authorities had strict protocols.
Herat
IEA arrests four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Badghis have arrested four people on charges of exploiting ancient sites.
Mawolavi Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the IEA’s cultural director in Badghis, said the men were captured on Wednesday afternoon in the Ab Kamari district of the province while digging ancient sites.
Sarwari said that the detainees were local residents and that they had been digging for artifacts illegally.
Meanwhile, last week, five people were arrested while digging for antiquities in the Qadis district of the province.
The detainees are currently under investigation.
First babies of 2022 born at Khost maternity hospital
Khost maternity hospital staff delivered three new year babies within 10 minutes of each other on Saturday morning.
The boy and two girls were born between 00:40 and 00:50 and were all given a clear bill of health.
The baby on the left is a girl, and was the first new year baby. She was born at 12:40 and weighed a healthy 3.1 kilograms.
Her mother is from Sabari district of Khost; she travelled 1.5 hours to reach the maternity hospital. It’s her second baby and she was accompanied by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law.
The baby in the centre of the photo is a boy, born at 12:45 and he weighed 3.6 kilograms.
His mother is from Gurbaz district; she travelled 40 minutes to reach the hospital. It’s her third baby.
The baby on the right is also a girl, and was born at 12:50. She weighed 3.1 kilograms at birth. Her mother is also from Gurbaz district and its her fourth baby.
Kabul hoping to resolve border issues with Pakistan through dialogue
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that recent incidents have taken place at various points along the Durand Line between Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Pakistan forces and that the issues need to be resolved.
Reports emerged this week that border forces had broken sections of the new border fence being erected by Pakistan.
The move has led to rising tensions between the two sides.
However, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi tweeted, without mentioning Pakistan’s move to fence the border, that the Islamic Emirate hopes to resolve the problem through “understanding, dialogue and good neighborliness”, and that they will discuss the issue with Pakistan.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference on Monday that the dispute with the IEA over the issue would be resolved through diplomatic channels.
According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, Qureshi said: “We have fenced and will continue to fence the border.”
In the summer of 2017, Pakistan began fencing off the border with Afghanistan. It is said to have completed almost 90% of the project.
The former Afghan government had also opposed the move. Afghanistan does not recognized the Durand Line, which separates Pakistan and Afghanistan, as an international border.
Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazami recently said that Pakistan has no right to establish a border barrier and said that such action is “inappropriate and against the law”.
However, in a recent statement, the Pakistani foreign minister said the demolition of the border fences by the Islamic Emirate was provocative and said he would resolve the issue through diplomatic means.
