Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2022)

Senior diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, China and the United States might meet in Beijing later this month to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan media reported Wednesday.

A senior official confirmed to The Express Tribune on Tuesday that the next meeting of the troika-plus or extended troika, as it is called, was being planned in Beijing. According to the official, the meeting could take place this month.

“The Chinese side wants to schedule the meeting before the start of Chinese New Year,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Chinese new year begins on February 1.

However, the official said the Covid-19 pandemic particularly the spread of the new variant of coronavirus might delay the meeting since Chinese authorities had strict protocols.