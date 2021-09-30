Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2021)

Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (September 29), Reuters reported.

Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.

While acknowledging disappointment among international fans who will not be able to attend, the IOC welcomed the decision to have Chinese spectators after the Tokyo games in July were held with empty stadiums due to COVID-19 precautions.

According to the IOC said among the Beijing safety principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.

This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.

All domestic and international participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said, Reuters reported.

Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.

China on Wednesday said 1.05 billion people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.