COVID-19
Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (September 29), Reuters reported.
Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.
While acknowledging disappointment among international fans who will not be able to attend, the IOC welcomed the decision to have Chinese spectators after the Tokyo games in July were held with empty stadiums due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the IOC said among the Beijing safety principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.
This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.
All domestic and international participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said, Reuters reported.
Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.
China on Wednesday said 1.05 billion people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
COVID-19
Russia reports new record daily deaths from COVID-19, records world highest death rate for days
Russia on Tuesday (September 28) reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high recorded last week amid a spike in cases, Reuters reported.
Authorities reported 21,559 new cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 on Monday.
According to the report on September 27, Russia had been on the top of the list of news deaths from COVID-19 for at least two days in a row, according to Worldometer.
Daily cases started climbing in early September after millions of Russian students returned to schools and colleges.
Anna Popova, the head of consumer watchdog Rosportebnadzor, said last week there was also a seasonal factor as COVID-19 infections had spiked alongside other respiratory diseases.
President Vladimir Putin briefly self-isolated this month after dozens of people in his entourage were infected, Reuters reported.
Authorities in Moscow said they were tightening controls over mandatory mask-wearing amid fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Almost 40 million Russians have been fully inoculated, but with a population of 146 million, it lags behind most European nations and many developing countries in terms of vaccination rates.
COVID-19
State Department spokesperson Ned Price tests positive for COVID
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (September 27) after experiencing symptoms and is isolating for 10 days, Reuters reported.
Price had been in close contact last week with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Price announced the positive test result in a Twitter post.
The State Department said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had tested negative for COVID-19 after Price had tested positive.
According to the report Price joined more than half a dozen meetings with Blinken last week in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a call with reporters, Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said Blinken had tested negative as recently as Monday morning and none of the other members of the traveling party were currently exhibiting symptoms, Reuters said.
Price also spent a good part of last week within the close circle of Blinken, including Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman and Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, who have held their own separate meetings with a number of foreign delegations.
COVID-19
UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths
Britain reported 31,348 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 122 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The figures compared to 35,623 new cases and 180 deaths reported on Friday.
The cumulative total of global COVID-19 cases increased to more than 226.8 million, with the death toll exceeding 4.66 million as of Friday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
There had been 226,844,344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,666,334 deaths as of Friday, the WHO’s COVID-19 dashboard revealed.
A total of 5,634,533,040 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of Tuesday, the WHO reported.
