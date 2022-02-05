Beijing fans celebrate Winter Olympics opening ceremony under shadow of COVID

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

Beijing residents celebrated on Friday the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China, Reuters reported.

With China still sticking to a “zero Covid” policy despite the Omicron variant spreading fast across the globe, organizers decided last month not to sell tickets to the public, kept outside a “closed loop” of competitors and other personnel.

More than one hundred residents gathered in a community square in the Chinese capital to watch the event from a distance.

The ceremony in a partially-filled Bird’s Nest stadium – the scene of Beijing’s triumphant 2008 Summer Games launch – was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi’s declaration followed by red-suited “skaters” sliding across virtual ice.

“I am very excited. Look at everyone, they are all excited. They are waving flags and cheering,” said 57-year-old Tan Yuping.

Other sports enthusiasts, including Zhang Keyao, gathered at a local bar.

“This time the Game is held at the gate of our house. I really want to go to watch the game and cheer for it. It’s a pity this time,” he said.

The Olympics will run from February 4 to 20.