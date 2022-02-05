Sport
Beijing fans celebrate Winter Olympics opening ceremony under shadow of COVID
Beijing residents celebrated on Friday the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China, Reuters reported.
With China still sticking to a “zero Covid” policy despite the Omicron variant spreading fast across the globe, organizers decided last month not to sell tickets to the public, kept outside a “closed loop” of competitors and other personnel.
More than one hundred residents gathered in a community square in the Chinese capital to watch the event from a distance.
The ceremony in a partially-filled Bird’s Nest stadium – the scene of Beijing’s triumphant 2008 Summer Games launch – was filled with imagery of ice and snow, with Xi’s declaration followed by red-suited “skaters” sliding across virtual ice.
“I am very excited. Look at everyone, they are all excited. They are waving flags and cheering,” said 57-year-old Tan Yuping.
Other sports enthusiasts, including Zhang Keyao, gathered at a local bar.
“This time the Game is held at the gate of our house. I really want to go to watch the game and cheer for it. It’s a pity this time,” he said.
The Olympics will run from February 4 to 20.
COVID-19
Six German athletes test positive for COVID on arrival in Beijing
Six German athletes who arrived in Beijing on Thursday have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven cases among them so far, the team said, Reuters reported.
“Three teams of Team D (Germany) are affected,” the Germany team said in a statement on Friday, without naming the people or sports teams affected.
“The team members are without symptoms and have been initially separated from the rest of the squad. There will be further PCR tests to confirm the results. The process from here on will be decided by the results.”
According to Reuters the other 78 athletes who arrived on the same flight had tested negative.
German figure skater Nolan Seegert has already tested positive for COVID-19 twice in Beijing and is isolating in a hotel, forcing Germany to drop out of the figure skating pairs in the team event.
A number of athletes have already been ruled out of the Feb. 4-20 Games after testing positive on arrival at the airport, Reuters reproted.
Organisers have said so far 287 Games participants, which includes athletes, coaches, officials, media and organising staff, had tested positive in Beijing.
A total of 610,000 tests had been conducted until Thursday, read the report.
Athletes who want to return to competition and training will need to be without symptoms and provide two negative tests 24 hours apart to be released from isolation.
Sport
Ariana Television to broadcast Olympics opening ceremony live
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and declare the Games open on Friday in China – at an event that will be broadcast live by Ariana Television.
In addition to opening the ceremony, Xi will also hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of royal families and heads of international organizations attending the opening ceremony, said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday.
Among the foreign dignitaries attending the opening ceremony are President Vladimir Putin of Russia, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations, among others.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from Friday, February 4 to February 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.
ATN has secured the rights to broadcast this year’s games on Ariana Television and both opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live.
ATN has also secured the rights to broadcast this year’s Paralympics, which will also take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13.
Beijing meanwhile is set to become the first city in the world to have hosted both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.
ATN will broadcast the opening ceremony on Tuesday 4 February from 4pm. This will be broadcast live.
Sport
England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19 Cricket World Cup final
England reached the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final after beating Afghanistan by 15 runs in Antigua on Wednesday.
Afghanistan appeared well placed for victory when James Sales conceded 20 runs in an over, including two no-balls, before Rehan Ahmed (4-41) took three wickets in the penultimate over to swing momentum back England’s way.
England limited Afghanistan to 216-9 to earn a 15-run victory, securing them a place in Saturday’s final against either Australia or India.
