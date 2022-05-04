COVID-19
Beijing curbs public transport as COVID spreads in China
The Chinese capital Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.
New evidence has emerged that China’s uncompromising battle against the coronavirus, believed to have emerged in a market in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, is undermining its growth and hurting the international companies invested there.
Late on Tuesday, another city announced work-from-home and other COVID curbs for the coming week. The central city of Zhengzhou, home to 12.6 million people and a factory of Apple’s iPhone manufacturer Foxconn (2354.TW), joins dozens of big cities in full or partial lockdown.
The capital shut more than 40 subway stations, about a tenth of the network, and 158 bus routes, service providers said. Most of the suspended stations and routes are in the Chaoyang district, the epicentre of Beijing’s outbreak.
With dozens of new cases a day, Beijing is trying to avoid a full lockdown, as Shanghai also did initially, instead hoping that mass testing will find and isolate the virus before it can spread.
The city of 22 million people has closed schools as well as some businesses and residential buildings in high-risk areas, and many people are stocking up in case a full lockdown does come.
Twelve out of 16 Beijing districts were conducting the second of three rounds of tests this week, having done three mass screenings last week.
In Shanghai, there’s no end in sight for the lockdown.
After more than a month, most people in mainland China’s biggest city and its financial centre are still not allowed to leave their housing compounds.
Some of Shanghai’s 25 million people have benefited from a tentative easing of precautions since Sunday, with usually just one member of a household allowed out for a quick stroll, some fresh air and a bit of shopping at supermarkets.
According to the latest data, Shanghai found 63 new cases outside areas under the strictest curbs, suggesting the city has a way to go to reach the goal of no cases for several days before curbs can ease significantly.
Authorities say the zero-COVID policy aims to save as many lives as possible, pointing to the millions of COVID deaths outside China, where many countries are throwing off precautions to “live with COVID” even as infections spread.
But the policy is hurting domestic consumption and factory output, disrupting key global supply chains and shrinking revenues for some of the biggest international brands, such as Apple (AAPL.O), Gucci-parent Kering (PRTP.PA) and Taco Bell-owner Yum China (9987.HK).
Capital Economics estimates COVID has spread to areas generating 40% of China’s output and 80% of its exports – all facing various degrees of restrictions.
“Recent mobility trends suggest that China’s growth momentum deteriorated significantly in April, with traffic congestion, subway passenger volume and other high-frequency indicators at their weakest since the initial outbreak,” Fitch Ratings said in a note.
Its analysts cut their 2022 growth forecast to 4.3%, from 4.8%, well below China’s official 5.5% target.
Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) suspended its guidance for the rest of its fiscal year on Tuesday mainly due to China’s COVID curbs. Sales in China, where the chain has rapidly expanded in recent years, declined 23%, overshadowing 12% growth in North America.
Foxconn said on Wednesday it was continuing production in Zhengzhou.
Numerous factories were shut after Shanghai went into lockdown from March. While some have started reopening, getting workers back, while dealing with snarled supply chains, has proven difficult.
Shanghai authorities helped Tesla (TSLA.O) transport over 6,000 workers and carry out disinfection work to reopen its factory last month, according to a letter that Tesla sent to officials and seen by Reuters.
International trade is also facing disruption.
A study by Royal Bank of Canada analysts found that a fifth of the global container ship fleet was stuck in congestion at various major ports. read more
At Shanghai’s port, 344 ships were awaiting berth, a 34% increase over the past month. Shipping something from a warehouse in China to one in the United States takes 74 days longer than usual, they said.
COVID-19
New York City raises COVID alert level to medium
New York City on Monday raised its COVID alert level from low to medium, meaning some public health rules could be reimposed.
The risk level was raised because the city is now averaging more than 200 daily new cases per 100,000 people, city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, MD, said Monday at a news conference, according to The New York Post.
“With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level,” he said. “As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks.”
The city has been averaging 2,489 daily new cases over the last week, a big jump from the 600 daily new cases from early March, The New York Times reported. But hospitalizations and deaths are down slightly over the last month.
The medium or yellow level means that people should “consider” wearing face masks indoors in public places and “upgrade to higher-quality masks, including KN95, KF94, N95, or a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask.”
COVID-19
Hong Kong reopens to foreigners after two-year COVID-19 closure
Hong Kong reopened to non-residents starting Sunday, as it has tamped down its COVID-19 cases.
That’s the first time in two years that travelers have been allowed to enter the financial hub since the pandemic outbreak.
The relaxed measure was welcomed by travelers.
“It’s great actually. At least they’re trying to open the road. I guess it’s a good thing,” said a traveler.
Under the new rules, travelers who enter the city must be fully vaccinated. They must also produce a negative PCR test result before boarding and get tested again upon arrival. Then they will head to designated quarantine hotels for at least seven days.
Hong Kong also eased rules on suspending flights carrying infected people.
The threshold for this suspension is raised from three infected people per flight to five people, or 5 percent of passengers, whichever is higher, while the suspension duration is cut from seven days to five.
The easing measures will likely serve as a lifeline for the gloomy tourism.
According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the city received 91,000 visitors last year, a 97.4 percent drop year on year.
The Travel Industry Council says the reopening is a good start but hopes more can be done.
“The trouble is because of the quarantine requirements, it is still quite difficult to really have a significant growth on the traffic. So I think it’s good, but definitely, it won’t really bring a significant increase on business for us. We suggest the government to consider uplifting the circuit breaker measure so that there’s no more flight suspension, so the airlines can operate more flights and then also more capacity,” said Fanny Yeung, executive director of the council.
Yeung also recommended lifting mandatory quarantine requirements for travelers and setting a proper timetable for the city’s borders to open without restrictions.
She expected the travel industry to pick up in the fourth quarter and hoped that by next year, it will bloom.
COVID-19
Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
China’s eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.
The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.
New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.
