Latest News
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
The KFC BBL’s cadre of Afghanistan stars will leave Australia this week ahead of the country’s one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland in the UAE.
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman have all been named in their country’s 16-man squad that will face Ireland in three ODIs from January 21.
That series had already been pushed back by several days due to visa issues for the UAE, where matches will be played, but the time has come for the Afghans to depart for national duties, Cricket Australia reported.
Adelaide Strikers stalwart Rashid, the national vice-captain, will play his final match of BBL|10 on Monday night against the Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, which will also be his 50th appearance for the club.
“When your national team needs you, you have to go and do your duties, but at the same time I will miss playing with my blue brothers,” Rashid said on Sunday.
“Of course, I love everything about Adelaide and playing for the Strikers, it is such a beautiful place and ground and all the fans have been wonderful since I started here four years ago.
“I wish my team-mates well for the rest of the tournament and hopefully we will make finals and go further than that.”
The Brisbane Heat meanwhile hope to still have Mujeeb for one more fixture on Thursday against the Melbourne Renegades.
“It looks like the Renegades game will be the last one for Mujeeb,” Heat coach Darren Lehmann said.
“It’s been wonderful having him again and we believe his bowling has gone to a new level this summer.”
Mujeeb claimed career best and club record figures of 5-15 against the Hobart Hurricanes last week and has taken 12 wickets so far this season for the Heat at 14.33 and an economy of 6.61, cricket.com.au reported.
The Melbourne Renegades have already lost Nabi who has departed Australia en route to Abu Dhabi for national duty.
Latest News
NDS arrests suspects with ‘ties to Pakistan’ on charges of espionage
The Afghan security forces arrested five members of a Taliban-Haqqani Network cell on charges of espionage in Paktika province, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said on Monday.
Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said one of the suspects, known as Naqibullah, has connections with Pakistan’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Naqibullah was arrested along with four of his collaborators.
According to the NDS, the group, operating under ISI directions, was involved in the planting of IEDs and in targeted killings in the eastern parts of the country.
The NDS said the key suspect Naqibullah had meetings with two ISI officers in Karachi, in Pakistan where he received directions to implement destructive and “terrorist activities” in Paktia, Paktika, and Khost provinces.
The NDS emphasized that it will not allow any espionage activity in Afghanistan.
Latest News
38 Taliban killed, incl 9 Pakistanis, in airstrikes in Farah and Nimroz
At least 29 Taliban militants were killed and seven others wounded in airstrikes by Afghan forces in western Farah province, the Afghan army said Monday.
The Afghan National Army (ANA) said in a statement that insurgents attacked several security outposts on Sunday night but “faced fierce resistance from the Afghan forces.”
In response to the Taliban attack, the air force carried out airstrikes in the area, the statement said.
The statement did not provide details about the casualties of Afghan troops.
An unconfirmed report indicates that at least nine soldiers were killed in skirmishes. Army officials, however, denied the report.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense stated that at least 14 Taliban – including 9 Pakistani nationals – were killed in the Afghan force airstrike in Khash Rod district of Nimroz province on Saturday night.
At least six more insurgents were also wounded in the raids.
Conflicting reports indicate that 18 members of a family were killed in the air raid. But earlier the provincial media office said in a statement that Taliban fighters were killed in the air raids.
The relatives of those killed staged a protest however and carried 18 bodies to the city of Zaranj, the center of the province, calling for justice.
The Defense Ministry said claims of civilian casualties in the airstrikes would be investigated.
Featured
Govt says NYT claims of misinforming media are baseless
President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman Sediq Sediqqi has rejected claims in an article by The New York Times on Monday that the Afghan government has “sidelined spokesmen in an escalating misinformation war”.
Sediqqi said the claims are “baseless”.
Taking to Twitter, Sediqqi said “bizarre claims! For the record: there are more than 200 spokespersons in the Afghan Government, we have a strong access to info law with no limitation; there are 100s of statements issued by the top leaderships on access to information, flow and dissemination.”
He said: “No journalist is in prison. 1000s of free media functions, no suppressing, no one in the government, including the President is afraid of criticism. There has been no crackdown on spokespersons. Information management, countering fake news, misinformation, … and the Taliban propaganda, and managing the flow of information is the key responsibility of the Afghan government. It must not be considered as suppressing/denying, crackdown or being afraid of criticism, he tweeted.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that after Ahmad Jawad Hijri, the spokesman for the governor of Takhar Province, told the media that children were wounded in an Afghan airstrike in the province in October, government jailed him for three days and then fired him.
At the time officials in Kabul insisted that only Taliban fighters had been killed in the strike and that anyone who said otherwise would be prosecuted.
Hijri meanwhile told the New York Times that he saw the children himself.
“At the hospital I saw the wounded children,” Hijri said. “I did not make a mistake,” The Times reported.
The actions taken against Hijri signaled a shift in tactics by the Afghan government, The Times stated adding that news briefings that defined the early years of the war as both sides jockeyed to win Afghan hearts and minds have nearly ceased. That leaves its main players — the United States, the Taliban and the government — all testing different communication strategies to achieve their desired ends.
The Times quoted Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director of Human Rights Watch as having said the Afghan government is “so afraid of criticism, they are unwilling to admit to errors or hold themselves accountable.”
“It’s ultimately self-destructive, but they’re desperate to control information,” she was quoted as saying.
In the past, the Afghan government was reticent about civilian casualties inflicted by the coalition or by Afghan forces, but local officials from areas where civilians were wounded or killed were allowed to speak about them freely.
Since October, the Ghani administration has muzzled provincial spokesmen and district governors, demanding that they stop relaying information to the news media, several Afghan officials from multiple provinces told The Times, especially relating to civilian casualties.
Last month, government announced it had barred provincial government spokesmen from sharing information with the media, raising concerns among lawmakers and journalists that the move will be a major setback for press freedom in the country.
On December 26, Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for Ghani’s national security advisor said: “From now onward, governors will take the responsibility of providing efficient information to the media and the public, and spokesmen will continue their duties as public affairs officers on the basis of their working regulation.”
Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for Ghani, said at the time the decision was made “because some spokesmen had talked about some issues that had no truth and were against the policy.”
He also said the role of provincial spokesmen will now be to pass on questions from the media to governors. District chiefs were also barred from media interaction.
Provincial spokesmen in many regions were often the only official sources of information to the media in Afghanistan, which has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.
At least five journalists have been killed in the country in the past two months while a former journalist who was the spokesman for government Public Protection Force was killed in a targeted explosion in Kabul on Sunday.
At the time of the clampdown against provincial spokesman, Nasir Ahmad Noor, head of local media watchdog NAI, said the ban will lead to the “spread of rumors and sometimes false information.”
“When you do not have access to spokesmen and it is highly difficult to get to the governors, then you have to rely on accounts from unnamed sources,” he said.
At the time, Seddiq also denied that government was trying to limit information, saying that the Afghan government has “been a pioneer in supporting our vibrant media and the enforcement of access to information laws which are unprecedented in the region.”
But The Times reported Monday that ultimately, that according to a former US official, the Afghan government’s decision to stifle information at the local level means that the Taliban have more space to control the narrative in the country’s districts where they are present but that Afghan officials have greater command over the national narrative.
