Bayat Power and DABS Sign Gas Power Generation Contract

(Last Updated On: April 01, 2018 12:14 pm)

Ehsanullah Bayat, Chief of Bayat Power Firm and Amanullah Ghalib, Chief of De Afghanistan Breshna Shirkat (DABS) signed a contract of generating gas power in the presence of President Ghani, said the presidential palace or Arg through a statement.

The ceremony of signing this contract was held yesterday’s evening at Charchenar palace inside the country’s presidential palace where the Finance Minister, Mr. Eklil Hakimi and some other high ranking official also attended the event.

According to the statement, the plant which worth’s $39 million will be build in Yetimtaq district of the Northern Jawzjan province.

It will have a capacity of producing 40 megawatts of electricity for around 30 households and 100 small factories on an average basis.

The statement further noted that the project of building this power plant will provide employment for hundreds citizens of the country.