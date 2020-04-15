Bayat Group launches aggressive public health campaign – Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2020)

The Bayat Group has launched an aggressive public health campaign – Stop The Virus (STV) – aimed to help Afghanistan to fight the novel Coronavirus.

The Bayat Group, one of Afghanistan’s largest private companies, and its two largest operating entities – Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC), Ariana Television and Radio (ATN) – and Bayat Foundation have launched the nationwide public health initiative, which is disinfecting the cities and providing Afghans with essential information on how to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 14, the Bayat Group said that it launched the campaign in March in partnership with the Afghan Ministry of Public Health.

According to the statement the Bayat Group has also initiated public disinfection activities in many districts and public health facilities in Kabul and Kandahar in early April.

“COVID-19 is Afghanistan’s most serious health challenge in decades — and we’re determined to do everything possible to stop this virus from infecting more Afghans,” said Dr. Ehsan Bayat, the Founder and Chairman of The Bayat Group.

The organization has planned to expand the campaign throughout Afghanistan including in Herat, Nangahar, Balkh, Kandahar, and Kunduz Provinces.

“Working in partnership with The Afghan Ministry of Public Health, we’re expanding our Stop The Virus public health and education campaign throughout Afghanistan,” Dr. Bayat added.

“The Bayat Group and The Bayat Foundation will never relent in our long-term efforts to expand Afghanistan’s network of hospitals and medical clinics,” Dr. Bayat noted.

The Bayat Group’s leadership, and AWCC’s and ATN’s multi-faceted program to stop the spread of COVID-19, has been eagerly welcomed by H.E. Dawood Sultanzoy, the Mayor of Kabul City, together with many other public officials throughout Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Bayat Group and AWCC also distributed information about how to Stop The Virus to millions of Afghans, via the AWCC and ATN websites, Facebook, Twitter and SMS messages to AWCC’s 5,000,000 subscribers and ATN’s social media followers. This messaging — which was also made available in informational brochures as well as via regular television and radio Public Service Announcements (PSAs) — contained simple, easily-implemented recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19, including:

Frequent hand washing, with soap and water

Avoidance of close contact with others, by staying home as much as possible and keeping at least six feet apart from people (Social Distancing)

Wearing masks or other face coverings when in the presence of others

Covering coughs and sneezes

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces often

The STV is a powerful and compassionate example of The Bayat Group’s commitment to protect the health of Afghans.

“This is just another step in our journey to help give all Afghans to have access to healthcare that keeps them strong, healthy and able to build better lives.”

Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat underscored.

It comes as 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Afghanistan – Kabul 31, Herat 22, Kandahar 3, Ghazni 3, Maidan Wardak 2, Kunar 2, Nangarhar 2, Nimruz 2, Faryab1, Urozgan 1 and Baghlan 1 – bringing the total affected to 784 with 23 deaths and 40 recoveries, the Ministry of Public Health confirms.

Since 2006, The Bayat Group and The Bayat Foundation, Afghanistan’s largest charitable Foundation, have completed 500 projects to improve the health of Afghans, including the construction of fourteen hospitals that have provided life-saving medical treatment to 3,000,000 people.

