Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2020)

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health disinfected seven PDs in Kabul.

The Bayat Group and AWCC also distributed 10,000 awareness brochures to Kabul residents, informing them how to stay safe and prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, Dawood Sultanzoy, the Mayor of Kabul called Bayat Group “precedent” in public aids urging other private sectors to help prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

On the first day of the disinfecting program, Darulaman Road, Faiz Mohammad Kateb road, Dasht-e Barchi, Kot-e Sangi, Kart-e 3, Karte 4, Afghan-Japan hospital, Istiqlal hospital, Pol-e Baghe Omumi, Macroyans, and Khairkhana’s first phase were disinfected.

Haji Ismail, the deputy for Bayat foundation underlined that disinfecting the capital is ongoing, and shortly, Herat, Nangarhar, Balkh, Kandahar, Kunduz, and the southern provinces will be covered in this process.

In addition, the Bayat Group urged people to help the government in fighting the Coronavirus with staying at home.

It comes as positive cases of Coronavirus mount to 484 in Afghanistan, so far 15 people have died of the virus and 32 others have recovered.