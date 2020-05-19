Bayat Group, AWCC disinfect parts of Kabul City

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunication Company, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and the Kabul Municipality, disinfected parts of Kabul city and the Children’s Hospital, aimed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The head of the Children’s Health Hospital said that disinfecting suspicious roads with coronavirus could contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the citizens welcomed Bayat Group’s action and called on other charities to disinfect suspicious places alongside the Ministry of Public Health and people to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company have frequently disinfected most of the roads identified by the Ministry of Public Health since the quarantine began.

Officials in Bayat Group said that disinfection continues in some other provinces as well