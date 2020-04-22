Bayat Group, AWCC continue to contribute to fighting against Coronavirus

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2020)

Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company, as part of their efforts to help stop the COVID19 pandemic, have disinfected the premises of the Preservation and Urban Planning Department of the Kabul Municipality.

Following the spread of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan, Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company have started disinfecting parts of the Kabul city to prevent the virus from a further outbreak.

“We are disinfecting six of their buildings on the request of the department,” said Abdul Sami Rahimi, head of Bayat’s healthcare projects.

Mahmoud Fazel, a member of the Preservation and Urban Planning Department of Kabul Municipality, expressed his gratitude for the disinfection of the department and said that other companies should also take action to disinfect the city, like the Bayat Group, does.

“In such a situation, other companies should also step up to disinfect the city,” said Mohabbatullah Alokozai, director of human resources at Preservation and Urban Planning Department of Kabul Municipality.

Earlier, some other parts in Kabul city were also disinfected by Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communications Company aimed to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Welcoming the initiation, citizens are urging private companies and agencies to work with the government to help prevent the disease from spreading further.