Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city

11 mins ago

May 8, 2020

The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.

Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.

Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.

 The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.

