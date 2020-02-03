Bayat Foundation’s Winter Aid Continues – Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 3, 2020)

Bayat Foundation distributed its winter aid to the residents of Taimani, Kabul.

Bayat’s winter aid, such as food and clothes, were dedicated to hundreds of needy people.

The deputy of the foundation, Haji Mohammad Ismail, said that the foundation will reach out to the needy in Kabul and other provinces.

He insisted that the rich should take part in such programs.

Ismail said, “Fortunately, we once again succeeded to distribute the aid in some parts of Kabul. Needy people and war victims received aid such as flour, rice, and winter clothes.”

This comes as some of the residents of Taimani, who enjoyed the assistance, thankfully appreciated the act and said that the Bayat Foundation helps ou5 the needy every year.

Khatira, a resident of Taimani said, “We are needy. We appreciate the support of the Bayat Foundation which will continue in the future.”

The aid of the Bayat Foundation reaches out all across the country throughout all seasons.

Reporter: Sami Jahesh