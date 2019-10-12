Bayat Foundation, Starkey launch Sixth Hearing Mission in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2019)

The Bayat Foundation in cooperation with the Starkey Hearing Foundation have launched the sixth round of hearing mission in Kabul, providing 1,500 hearing sets for deaf and needy hard-hearing people, mostly children.

The most exciting event for around 1,500 deaf people, particularly children, was attended by the chairman of Bayat Foundation Engineer Ehsanollah Bayat, officials from the Starkey foundation, executive director of Bayat Foundation Mrs. Fatima Laya Bayat, the General Director of Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCSC) Ahmad Nader Naderi, and officials from the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF), Bayat Foundation, and AWCC.

The founder of Bayat Foundation Engineer Ehsanollah Bayat told Ariana News that nearly 1,500 people will be treated in this round of the mission.

Mr. Bayat added that the Foundation has made all its efforts to assist at least one thousand people who are struggling with hearing loss every year since the start of the program.

He further said that the program aims to cover more people in need in the future.

“Alone we cannot do much but together we can change the world,” an official from the Starkey Foundation said at the event.

At the same event, Nader Naderi, a senior governor official appreciated the initiative by Bayat and Starkey foundations and called on other institutions to consider these foundations as a role-model.

“The initiatives undertaken by the Bayat Foundation in terms of education, health and, especially in providing treatment and hearing aids for children, is among the most humanitarian activities,” Mr. Naderi said.

Sima, a young Afghan girl who received the gift of hearing from the mission last year in Kabul, expressed her gratitude, saying she can hear, speak and be a normal person in the society now.

“In the past, I used to sit in the house and I was not going anywhere because I couldn’t speak. Now, I can go anywhere and I can do anything,” said Sima, a resident of Kabul.

According to the statistics of the Bayat Foundation, about 8,500 deaf, mostly children have received hearing sets by the foundation since 2014 to 2018.

The hearing mission team prepared each patient to receive the most appropriate and effective type of hearing care.

The process of obtaining a hearing aid includes several steps including hearing test, medical clearance, hearing aid fitting, hearing aid dispensing and hearing aid checks.

Bayat Foundation is one of the leading charitable organizations in Afghanistan, assisting destitute families through the country.

It has implemented many projects across the war-torn country including the construction of new facilities and sustainable infrastructure in needy regions, and the promotion of health, education, economic, and cultural programs.