Bayat Foundation, Starkey launch Fifth Hearing Mission in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2018)

The Bayat Foundation in cooperation with the Starkey Hearing Foundation have launched the fifth hearing mission in Kabul, providing 1500 hearing sets for deaf and needy hard-hearing people, particularly children.

The Chairman of Bayat Foundation Eng. Ehsanollah Bayat volunteered to give the gift of hearing to people in need.

“We are ready to bring the hearing pleasure for thousands of our homelands in the coming years,” Mr. Bayat said.

Disabling hearing loss affects more than 360 million people, including 32 million children, yet many do not have access to the hearing devices that improve lives and promote understanding.

According to the statistics of the Bayat Foundation, about 8500 deaf, mostly children have received hearing sets by the foundation since 2014 to 2018.

The Ministry of Public Health praised the efforts made by the Bayat Foundation for providing hearing aids.

“We need the assistances of charities. The Bayat Foundation distributed hearing aids to more than five thousand deaf. The foundation has always assisted the Ministry of Public Health which we appreciate it,” Ferozuddin Feroz, the Minister of Health said.

The hearing mission team prepared each patient to receive the most appropriate and effective type of hearing care.

The process included recording the name, residence and vital statistics of each patient, conducting an examination cleaning of the ears and auditory system. Then each patient was fit with a set of ear molds-clear, wear-resistant plastic discs used to house the hearing aids provided without cost to each patient.

Meanwhile, the President’s office called for more cooperation of other charity institutions with the government.

“The Bayat Foundation has voluntarily assisted in every sectors,” Zohra Yousuf, adviser of the first lady added.

The Bayat Foundation officials stressed that the hearing aid mission is for long term and the focus is mostly on children to receive the aids.

Since 2005, the charitable organization of Bayat Foundation has promoted the wellbeing of the Afghan people.

Founded and directed by Ehsanollah Bayat and Fatema Bayat, the Foundation has contributed to more than hundreds of projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including construction of maternity hospitals that have now treated over 1,600,000 mothers and babies.

Projects have included the construction of new facilities and sustainable infrastructure in needy regions, and the promotion of health, education, economic, and cultural programs.

In addition to his charitable initiatives, Ehsanollah Bayat founded Afghan Wireless (AWCC) in 2002, which was the first GSM wireless and Internet Service Provider in Afghanistan, and later established Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which includes Ariana Radio (FM 93.5).