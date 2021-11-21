Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2021)

Bayat Foundation on Saturday donated foodstuff to two orphanages in Kabul city in a bid to ease pressure on the facilities as winter arrives.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said that the aid consists of flour, rice, oil, beans, and chickpeas, which will help provide much-needed nutrients for the children.

“Food items like beans, chickpeas, flour, and rice were distributed to Allawidin and Tahia Maskan orphanages today. The children will benefit from the aid through winter,” said Haji Ismail.

Officials from the orphanages welcomed the assistance and complimented the foundation on always helping needy people.

“It is not the first time that honorable Bayat Foundation helped us. In the past it (Bayat Foundation) also helped us regarding foodstuffs and clothes and other essentials that we needed,” said a representative of Allawidin orphanage.

Children at the Allawidin orphanage also welcomed the assistance.

“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation for helping us in these difficult times,” said a child at the orphanage.

“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that gave food items to us,” said Obaidullah, another orphan.

This comes as Bayat Foundation is carrying out a drive to help poor people across Afghanistan.

Every year the foundation provides assistance to those in need during winter but the organization has stepped up efforts this year in a bid to help stave off a massive humanitarian crisis as winter closes in.