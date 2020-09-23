Featured
Bayat Foundation provides much needed aid to flood and conflict victims
Afghan charity organization, the Bayat Foundation, this week delivered urgent aid packages to flood victims and conflict-affected families in Maidan Wardak province.
Bayat Foundation said the food packages include flour, rice, cooking oil and pasta.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, said: “We have provided aid when needed and today we are distributing food supplies including flour, rice, cooking oil, and pasta to vulnerable, flood-affected people in Maidan Wardak.”
“A few days ago we helped Parwan people and today we are in Maidan Shahr to distribute aid to people who came from Behsood, Nirkh, Chak, and Sayed Abad districts,” said Ahsanullah Arianzai, an advisor to the Afghanistan relief organization.
Both officials stated that the Bayat Foundation would continue helping people in need across the country.
Maidan Wardak is a volatile province where insurgent groups have a strong foothold – resulting in a spike in violence in recent weeks.
Recipients of the aid are also victims of the recent floods – which hit numerous provinces around the country earlier this month. Over 100 people died in the floods which also damaged and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving thousands without proper shelter.
Meanwhile, Maidan Wardak officials and recipients of the food packages welcomed Bayat Foundation’s gesture. Officials also called on other organizations to help vulnerable communities who need urgent help.
“I thank the Bayat Foundation for providing aid and helping the poor people in Maidan Wardak,” said Mohammad Yaqub Wolesmal, financial director of the province.
In late August, the Foundation provided relief supplies to flood victims in northern Parwan Parwan province.
Since 2006, the Bayat Foundation has helped rebuild Afghanistan and deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.
By providing food and clothing; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth, the Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.
One key initiative is food distribution during the holy month of Ramadan and providing winter aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing to needy families across the country. Disaster relief packages are also quickly distributed when needed.
The Foundation has also worked tirelessly to not only help needy families but it has also built schools, hospitals, and clinics in different provinces.
Gov’t calls for end to Afghan peace talks ‘censorship’
The Ministry of Information and Culture on Wednesday spoke out against the lack of information coming out of the Doha peace talks and said the Afghan media should also have a place at the talks table.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul Abdul Manan Shiway-e Sharq, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said in order to preserve post-Taliban regime achievements, representatives of the Afghan media should have an active role in the Afghan Peace Negotiations (APN).
Sharq also called on government and the Taliban to not censor the process.
Very few details have been revealed in the past 10 days – since the start of the talks – and only occasional snippets of information are released to the media by both sides.
“According to the Right to Information Act, as the Access to Information and Commission exists, and according to mass media code, censorship is against the law,” Sharq said.
He said government is committed to upholding freedom of speech, “therefore, we demand both the leadership of Afghanistan as well as the negotiators of the Taliban in Doha determine the position of the Afghan media in the peace talks.”
Even living in the age of digital technology, Sharq stated that what happens behind closed doors must not be censored and that Afghan journalists should also be allowed to cover the process.
“Media is considered and regarded as the fourth estate of democracy and democratic society,” he said.
“The Ministry of Information and Culture’s position is that censorship must be put aside, the media should have the right to cover anything that happens during the negotiations and representatives of the Afghan media should have an active presence around the negotiations table so that they preserve their rights.”
Three-day expo of Iranian goods and services underway in Kabul
Iran is hosting a three-day trade exhibition in Kabul in the hope of strengthening bilateral trade ties with Afghanistan.
Speaking at the event, Iran’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian said the exhibition aims to promote trade and share technical “know-how” with Afghanistan.
Iran’s Commercial Consular in Kabul Javanmard Qassab said the exhibition will last for three days in an effort to introduce Iranian products to Afghan customers.
He said the embassy was hoping to sign agreements between Iranian and Afghan businesses.
Trade value between the two countries has now topped $1.5 billion, with Iran exporting a large amount of goods to its neighbor annually.
Afghan traders are also showcasing their products to Iranian businesses.
Representatives of 21 Iranian companies that offer services within the municipal sector are participating along with 54 other Iranian companies.
These companies are from a cross-sector of the commercial industry including technical and engineering services, along with electricity, energy and telecommunications providers.
Abdullah to visit Pakistan, says both sides have ‘grievances’
Chairman of the High Council for Afghanistan Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said he will visit Pakistan within the next few days – the first time since 2008 – and implied issues between the two countries need to be ironed out.
He said there is a “lot of mistrust, founded or unfounded,” and that there are “lots of grievances on both sides”, adding that the two countries need to work together as there have been many missed opportunities over the past 40 years.
Addressing a virtual conference of the US Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, Abdullah also said some of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners freed over the past two months have returned to the battlefield, which is in violation of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February.
He did say however that he did not know how many ex-prisoners had taken up arms again, but did not think it was the majority.
“But I do know that some have returned to the battlefield, which is a violation of the agreement that they had made. I do know that this has happened. I have examples in some areas, and these people have started insurgency in those – in those areas once they left. But I would say that the majority have not returned to the battlefield. That might be – that might be the right assessment. But some have.”
He also pointed out the current level of violence in the country is very high.
“At the moment, unfortunately, the level of violence is very high. The number of security incidents initiated by the Taliban in different parts of the country has increased, not decreased.
“And it’s important – and that was part of my message yesterday in the – in the Universal Day for Peace – that while the negotiations continue and we assume that both sides have participated in good faith in those negotiations, it’s critical that we see a reduction in violence in order to be able to maintain the popular support for the peace process on the ground. Otherwise, the people of Afghanistan will not – will not understand.”
Abdullah also explained that no one expects or anticipates a comprehensive peace deal to be signed with the Taliban within a “few days”.
“We know that it will take time. But at the same time, since the aim of this is to achieve peace and stability throughout the country, we need to prove it in practice as well that what we can do is reduction – significant reduction in violence.”
He stated the Afghan government’s position on the need for a reduction in violence was very clear.
“But unfortunately, so far the level of violence is very high and to a level that is not acceptable for the people.”
Again he repeated his call to the Taliban and to all partners who have leverage over the Taliban to reiterate the need for less violence.
“But the way forward is to realize that these extremist terrorist elements which are taking advantage of the situation, like al-Qaeda and ISIS, or any other terrorist organization, are not serving any country’s interest. They’re only after the opportunities.
“And when the war ends, these groups will not have a foothold. Otherwise, they will turn against any other – any country that they want, of their choice. They will choose it for themselves. That is – that is what we need to focus on and that will be the focus of our get-together – or my visit to Pakistan, which will be official visit, and I’ll see what the leadership in Pakistan and the leaders of the institutions there [say],” he said.
Differences Clear
On the current talks underway in Doha, Abdullah said they had “started well” and the atmosphere between the two teams, considering their differences, is healthy.
He said the Afghan team senses a “willingness” on the part of the Taliban to take advantage of the opportunity and to contribute.
“Nobody can ignore all the complexities involved…both sides come from two different worldviews – views about the life, about rights of citizens, about the – our vision of our own country, and all of that.
“And at the same time, we have come together with all those differences to find a way to live in peace with one another and maintain our differences of views and let the people decide about it in the future, but at the same time put an – put an end to the misery of the people which have continued for so long,” he said.
He stated there “will be spoilers around. There will be people which may worry about certain things. But as a whole, I can say that the people of Afghanistan are hopeful. At the same time, they have concerns. Do we go back to the old days? What happens to the – to the gains of the people of Afghanistan, which is as a result of too many sacrifices here from us Afghans and our friends and partners?
“And can we – can we get to a point where, while maintaining our views and way of life, agree to live in peace within a country – a sovereign country without allowing terrorist groups, without resorting to violence, and then compete for our ideas peacefully and politically?”
He said the flip side of the coin was if the two sides don’t reach an agreement, then the “continuation of the agony, misery, suffering, migration, and all sorts of other situations that we have been through. That will continue.”
So it’s a moment of being hopeful, but at the same time one shouldn’t lose sight of all those risks which are involved, he said adding that “eventually and ultimately, the absolute majority of our people are for a dignified, durable peace, a country which is unified and does not harbor terrorist groups and respects the rights of its own citizens and contributes to the wellbeing of its own people.”
