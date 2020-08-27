Latest News
Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families
Bayat Foundation’s relief supplies were distributed to flood-affected people in northern Parwan Parwan province.
The aid packages included flour, rice, cooking oil, and tents for 150 families in Parwan.
Ahsanullah Arianzai, an advisor to the Afghanistan relief organization said: “we brought and distributed some items with the contribution of the municipality and some local representatives in this area.”
Meanwhile, the foundation and local officials urged other organizations to provide supports and help for the most vulnerable families in the affected areas.
It comes as on early Wednesday, flash floods hit Charikar city, the center of Parwan, leaving more than 100 deaths, more than 150 wounded and around 300 houses destroyed.
Appreciating Bayat’s aids, Charikar Mayor Khwaja Rohullah Sediqqi said that the organization has provided aids for people in a very emergency condition.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies out there to step up and take the hand of the people.
Meanwhile, the charity organization stated that it is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province.
Bayat Foundation is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province. If you would like to contribute, visit https://t.co/VrSnJRGA2x pic.twitter.com/kJX3OjO5Jg
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) August 27, 2020
Bayat Foundation, so far, has established a number of initiatives to support families in need.
The organization has initiated to provide supports food packages during Ramadan and an annual program to provide Winter Aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing to needy families across the country.
The Foundation has not only assisted foods for the needy families but has built dozens of schools, hospitals, clinics in different provinces of Afghanistan.
Peace talks to start next week, says Abdullah
Intra-Afghan negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban will start next week, said Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Thursday.
The first round of talks are expected to take place in Doha, Qatar and will likely focus on a ceasefire.
Talks were due to start early this month but stalled after President Ashraf Ghani failed to release the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners as per a decree he signed to this effect.
Already about 5,000 Taliban prisoners have been freed but the last batch are deemed hardcore and are guilty of having masterminded some of the more serious attacks in the country while others are drug kingpins.
Abdullah did not however say whether this issue has been resolved.
Police arrest two ‘terrorist groups’ in Kabul ahead of Ashura
Afghan Special Forces arrested two “terrorist groups” in counter-terrorism operations in Kabul on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement Thursday.
According to the statement, the Special Forces Unit of Kabul police apprehended eight men and a woman in PD5 of the city.
The militants had been planning to carry out a “terrorist attack” on Ashura mourners in the Kote Sangi area of Kabul city, the statement said.
In the raid, police recovered two suicide vests and six explosive devices.
Security forces also arrested five insurgents during another operation in PD12.
The MoI said that the Afghan National Police has enforced tight security measures in Kabul in the lead up to Ashura.
They said Afghan security forces “would not allow any terrorist group to disrupt the event.”
Ashura marks the death of Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, for Shia Muslims.
Afghan leaders step up help for Parwan flood victims
President Ashraf Ghani held a video conference on Wednesday night with Parwan tribal elders and provincial leaders to discuss ways to assist destitute families and victims of Wednesday’s flash floods that claimed the lives of at least 85 people.
Ghani said the ministry of finance had allocated relief funds for the province and he told the elders and provincial leaders to “make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives”.
On Thursday morning, Abdullah Abdullah, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, visited Parwan where he spoke to local residents and met with officials.
“Today I visited the flood-affected areas of Charikar city in Parwan Province. Several provinces have been hit by flash floods, & many have lost their lives. I offered my condolences to the victims, their families & spoke to officials on providing the needed aid to the people,” Abdullah posted on Twitter.
This comes after the State Ministry for Disaster Management said earlier that 13 provinces had been affected by the heavy rain but that no casualties were reported in six of these provinces.
Other provinces badly hit overnight Thursday included Kapisa, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
Officials said the total death toll over the past two days was at least 110, while hundreds of homes had been destroyed.
Videos and photos on social media showed the widespread devastation caused by the raging waters across these provinces and of local communities and Afghan National Defense Force members frantically digging through rubble looking for survivors and bodies.
Houses were destroyed, roads were washed away, crops and orchards were underwater and livestock killed.
On Wednesday, Ghani ordered immediate aid to be sent to victims in Parwan and other provinces and mobilized forces to help.
Disaster management ministry spokesman Ahmad Tameem Azimi said flooding had blocked highways to eastern and northern provinces, but that teams were working to reopen the roads to traffic.
He added that ground and air support was sent to help those trapped by the flooding.
On Wednesday night, Ghani said during his video conference that funds will be allocated for the reconstruction of the Charikar Canal, through Parwan’s provincial capital, and that all relevant departments under the supervision of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh will provide emergency assistance to the victims.
He also emphasized: “Make sure that the help needed for the affected families arrives” and said he had ordered the relevant institutions to assess the damage and to find ways to mitigate flood water damage in the future.
International organizations have also stepped in to help in Parwan including HALO Afghanistan, the world’s largest humanitarian landmine clearance charity.
The organization has deployed ambulances to assist in recovery efforts, is helping to remove mud and debris from streets and delivering food to affected families around Parwan’s provincial capital.
A group of Afghan students – AfghanCare – have meanwhile launched a Go Fund Me page to help victims. They state the fundraising initiative is to “help facilitate some assistance to the victims of this terrible flood. We try to assist the victims by delivering shelter, food, basic medical services, and money.”
OCHA Afghanistan meanwhile tweeted on Thursday that “the UN and partners mobilized to support provincial authorities to respond to needs, and stand ready to assist in all efforts to alleviate human suffering.”
