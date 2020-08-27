Bayat Foundation provides emergency relief to Parwan flood-affected families

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2020)

Bayat Foundation’s relief supplies were distributed to flood-affected people in northern Parwan Parwan province.

The aid packages included flour, rice, cooking oil, and tents for 150 families in Parwan.

Ahsanullah Arianzai, an advisor to the Afghanistan relief organization said: “we brought and distributed some items with the contribution of the municipality and some local representatives in this area.”

Meanwhile, the foundation and local officials urged other organizations to provide supports and help for the most vulnerable families in the affected areas.

It comes as on early Wednesday, flash floods hit Charikar city, the center of Parwan, leaving more than 100 deaths, more than 150 wounded and around 300 houses destroyed.

Appreciating Bayat’s aids, Charikar Mayor Khwaja Rohullah Sediqqi said that the organization has provided aids for people in a very emergency condition.

Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies out there to step up and take the hand of the people.

Meanwhile, the charity organization stated that it is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province.

Bayat Foundation is rushing emergency aid to the victims of the flash flood in Parwan Province. If you would like to contribute, visit https://t.co/VrSnJRGA2x pic.twitter.com/kJX3OjO5Jg — The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) August 27, 2020

Bayat Foundation, so far, has established a number of initiatives to support families in need.

The organization has initiated to provide supports food packages during Ramadan and an annual program to provide Winter Aid packages consisting of items such as flour, oil, blankets, and clothing to needy families across the country.

The Foundation has not only assisted foods for the needy families but has built dozens of schools, hospitals, clinics in different provinces of Afghanistan.