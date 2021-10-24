Latest News
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Hundreds of poverty-stricken families in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, were given food parcels on Sunday in a drive by the organization to help desperate families ahead of winter.
Committed to helping the hungry, Bayat Foundation has so far sent hundreds of packages that include rice, flour and oil, to the destitute in Kandahar, Herat and now Balkh.
According to foundation officials, they are working as fast as possible to provide the essential food items to people before winter sets in.
“The Bayat Foundation continues to provide assistance to the deserving and displaced people. We have already distributed aid to people in Kandahar and Herat and today we have distributed in Mazar-e-Sharif,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation.
Bayat Foundation has carried out comprehensive assessments in these areas to identify recipients in urgent need of help.
“Based on the Bayat Foundation’s survey results, we are distributing foodstuff for really deserving people,” said Yafes Saqeb, Head of Bayat Foundation in Balkh.
Recipients of the food parcels welcomed the foundation’s initiative and said a large percentage of local families are facing serious financial problems.
“People don’t have food. We welcome their assistance and want them to continue their help,” said Abdul Ghafar, a resident.
“In this dangerous time that people are living in, hungry, we really welcome the assistance. We want them to continue with this assistance,” said Mohammad Baqer, another resident.
“There is no work. Women have problems, and can’t leave [their homes]. We are grateful to them and hope they carry on helping us,” said Shakela, another resident.
Bayat Foundation officials have said they will continue to provide food parcels and hope to reach as many people across the country.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghan families are desperate amid a looming humanitarian crisis following the abrupt end to foreign financial aid and the freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the US.
Families have been hit hard by the unexpected withdrawal of foreign organizations, diplomatic missions as well as the withdrawal of US troops.
Together these entities employed hundreds of thousands of people both directly and indirectly – people who now have no income. In addition to this, the 300,000 former security force members, who were paid by the US, are also now unemployed and penniless.
Afghanistan’s winters are particularly harsh, and given the collapsing economy, Afghans are extremely worried about what lies ahead.
Latest News
IEA welcomes Russia’s stance on removing IEA’s leaders from the Blacklist
The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] welcomed the expressions of the Russian president for removing their leader’s names from the blacklist.
Previously Vladimir Putin said that he is considering removing the names of the IEA leaders from the blacklist.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi a Foreign Ministry spokesman said that:” the era of war ended in Afghanistan and called on the international community to bring positive changes dealing with Afghanistan.
Foreign Ministry said the Afghan government wants positive relations with the world.
Latest News
IEA leaders meet UNDP director in Doha, asked for more help
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, on Sunday met with Achim Steiner, Director of the United Nations Development Program, in Doha to discuss various issues, including the deteriorating economic situation.
Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA), political office said in a series of tweets that the meeting focused on the current situation in Afghanistan, the deteriorating economic situation in the country, and the treatment of drug addicts.
Mullah Baradar Akhund thanked the organization for its assistance and assured the UNDP of its cooperation in delivering aid to Afghans. He called on them to increase their assistance to the people in various fields, Naeem tweeted.
Steiner also pledged continued support to Afghans, Naeem said.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi will meet an IEA delegation during his visit to Qatar later this week.
The two sides will exchange views on the situation in Afghanistan and topics of “common concern”, said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing,
“As Afghanistan’s traditional friendly neighbor and partner, China has always advocated dialogue and contact to guide the positive development of the situation in Afghanistan,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.
In mid-August, the Afghan government collapsed as the United States and allies withdrew troops after 20 years on the ground, leading the IEA to seize power in a lightning offensive.
The month before, an IEA delegation had met Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.
China has since promised aid to the neighbouring country, while demanding the IEA crack down on the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group Beijing says threatens stability in the western region of Xinjiang.
Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the coming days, a senior Russian official said on Monday, as regional powers prepare to discuss the crisis in the country at a new round of talks next month.
Latest News
EU hoping to reopen Kabul diplomatic mission within a month
The EU is intending to reopen its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan within a month as the bloc seeks to strengthen its engagement with the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government.
The Financial Times reported that the move means that EU diplomats will return to Kabul as Brussels seeks to co-ordinate aid efforts and the continued evacuation of some Afghans.
The planned return comes as global powers attempt to work out how to deal with the country’s new leaders, FT reported.
Brussels has said it seeks a “calibrated approach” to the IEA, pursuing engagement with the administration but stopping short of recognition.
It is also responding to efforts by China, Russia and Turkey, which did not close their embassies when Afghanistan’s former government was overthrown, to build close ties with the new regime, FT reported.
Brussels sent an exploratory mission to Afghanistan last month to assess the feasibility of sending diplomats back to Kabul, aware that without a presence on the ground, it lacked the access required to effectively implement a pledged regional aid package worth about €1bn.
Over the past month Brussels has sought to strike an agreement with Kabul that would allow private security personnel or member state guards to protect the building. But it has reluctantly accepted that there is no alternative to abiding by rules that mean foreign diplomatic representations must be guarded only by IEA security forces, a source told the Financial Times.
EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said that “a final decision has not been taken yet” on the security provision.
“We can confirm that we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground. For security reasons, we cannot enter into the details,” she said in a statement to the FT.
“At this stage, this would only be for the EU. Member states may decide to join, but this is at their discretion. As to whom will guarantee the security of our staff, available options are being explored.
“As we have repeatedly said, this is not a sign of recognition. We want to be able to better assist the Afghan people who need our help by being closer and, inevitably, we need to engage with the Taliban (IEA),” she added.
