Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families

(Last Updated On: December 19, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday called on Muslim countries to “politically” and “financially” support Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Islamabad, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi stated: “We stand ready, as a member of a single-family, to listen to and accept all requests, concerns, and advice of Islamic countries in relation to Afghanistan that can lead towards a proper and just roadmap and direct us out of the current crisis.”

He told the attending representatives of Islamic countries that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial for anyone.

“It is imperative that all support the prevailing stability and back it both politically and economically,” Muttaqi said.

He stated that the people of Afghanistan have been devastated by wars, drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and poverty.

Muttaqi appealed for help from Islamic countries to push the US to release billions of dollars in frozen assets.

He noted that the US’s continued sanctions on the IEA is “harming Afghans” and that it is “a clear violation of the human rights of Afghans, and can be interpreted as enmity with an entire nation”.

“We urge participants of this great gathering to remind US officials that persecution of Afghans and weakening of the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone. This is not conducive to improving ties.”

“Such actions harm American prestige and exacerbate the refugee crisis, the detrimental effects of which will not spare the wider world.”

Muttaqi, meanwhile, stated that Afghanistan now has a responsible, non-corrupt, and committed government that shall safeguard Afghans from difficulties moving forward.

He said that the government considers human rights, women’s rights, and participation by all capable Afghans from various regions its duty.

“We continue to be targets of partisan propaganda by a number of media outlets whereby the present picture of Afghanistan is displayed in a distorted manner to the world. And this despite peace prevailing throughout Afghanistan after the 15th of August and none facing danger to their lives due to political or other factors.”

“After forty years of instability and war, every Afghan currently has an opportunity to reside in their homeland without fear or threats.”

Muttaqi stated that the new government has managed to secure its geography and territorial integrity,and has established security.

He said the government does not pose a threat to any other countries, “as a ruling system [IEA] reserves the right to have formal relations with the world and be a responsible member of the wider international community.”

“We assure the entire world and specifically Islamic countries that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone and we shall work in tandem to combat the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics.”

Muttaqi also called on members of the OIC to reopen their embassies in Kabul.

Representatives from 70 countries and organizations attended Sunday’s meeting in Islamabad, including at least 20 foreign ministers. The aim of the meeting was to explore ways to aid Afghanistan.