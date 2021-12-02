Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2021)

The Bayat Foundation continues to help vulnerable families across Afghanistan and this week distributed hundreds of food parcels to people in central Ghazni province.

The foundation’s officials said they had so far distributed essential food supplies to deserving people in Herat, Balkh, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, and Bamiyan provinces.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, stated: “Through its continued assistance, the Bayat Foundation was in Ghazni [to distribute aid] and further assistance will be distributed in other provinces soon.”

The foundation said it will do its best to reach vulnerable families during winter.

Grateful recipients of the food aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and said the packages were badly needed.

“We are thankful to the Bayat Foundation that provided us with foodstuff such are flour, rice, and oil and we call for further assistance,” one of the recipients said.

Another recipient added: “I am pleased that the Bayat Foundation is helping needy people during this cold winter.”