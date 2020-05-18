Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan
Continuing its aid distributions in the Ramadan month, The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of vulnerable families in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan.
The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan and the movement restrictions and quarantine rules by the Ministry of Public Health made many people suffer from poverty.
Bayat Foundation continues its Ramadan Food Aid in Badakhshan province, distributing essential food packages to families in need. pic.twitter.com/erz6ETJye8
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 17, 2020
The aid receivers in Badakhshan province welcoming the Bayat Foundation’s aids urged other organizations and traders to help the poor at this tough period.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation stated that the aids will be distributed in all parts of Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.
This comes as The Bayat Foundation previously constructed many schools, hospitals, mosques, roads, libraries, and sports fields in Afghanistan as well as helping the victims of natural disasters.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.
The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.
Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.
Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.
The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
The Taliban said that the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the president of the High Council for Reconciliation is “just a repetition of the previous mistakes.”
The spokesperson of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen added, “Afghans sides should focus on the real and sincere solution of the issue. The solution of the Afghan issue lies in the implementation of the Doha Accord, with avoidance from creating further hurdles.”
The Taliban once again underlined that the prisoner release should be completed in order for the Intra-Afghan Talks to start.
Abdullah Abdullah as the President of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation has now the responsibility to bring the Taliban to the talk’s table and achieve peace for Afghanistan.
Politicians urged this council to focus on the Intra-Afghan talks and proceed the peace talks.
It comes as the two leaders signed a power-sharing agreement on Sunday. According to the deal, 50 percent of the cabinet appointments will be made by Abdullah, and Gen Dostum will be honored with the highest military rank of marshal, and any dismissal and/or installation of seats will come into effect on reasonable grounds and with the consent of both parties.
Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported
A car bomb hit a National Directorate of Security base in Ghazni province, this morning, leaving heavy casualties.
According to sources, dozens have been killed and wounded in the attack.
Head of Ghazni civil hospital, Baz Mohammad Himat, told the media that 7 dead and 25 wounded, all military men, had been received by the hospital.
Also, Ghazni head of provincial council reports 6 kills and 40 wounded.
According to the ministry of interior affairs, the attack was conducted against the Islamic Cultural Center killing nine people and injuring 40 others.
Preliminary reports, however, indicate that the bomber hit an NDS base located near the Traffic Square and the Islamic Culture Center.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, adding it has caused heavy casualties.
