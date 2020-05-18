Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

Continuing its aid distributions in the Ramadan month, The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of vulnerable families in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan and the movement restrictions and quarantine rules by the Ministry of Public Health made many people suffer from poverty.

Bayat Foundation continues its Ramadan Food Aid in Badakhshan province, distributing essential food packages to families in need. pic.twitter.com/erz6ETJye8 — The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 17, 2020

The aid receivers in Badakhshan province welcoming the Bayat Foundation’s aids urged other organizations and traders to help the poor at this tough period.

Officials in the Bayat Foundation stated that the aids will be distributed in all parts of Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.

This comes as The Bayat Foundation previously constructed many schools, hospitals, mosques, roads, libraries, and sports fields in Afghanistan as well as helping the victims of natural disasters.