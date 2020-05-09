Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab

The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to the most vulnerable families in Maimana city of Faryab province.

The foundation has distributed food packages to the Coronavirus affected families in the city.

“Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah,” the organization said in a tweet on Friday.

Citing to the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, Naqibullah Faiq, the provincial governor of Faryab said that the Bayat’s aids were right at a correct moment.

He called on other charity organizations to give a hand to the needy people during this trying time.

The foundation’s agent in Maimana told Ariana News that it had identified vulnerable families before distributing food packages.

Meanwhile, Maimana residents who received the aids said that they have passed not so easy days.

It comes as the foundation has so far distributed food supplies to hundreds of needy families across the country and it has also taken part in disinfecting the cities, as a part of its overall efforts to help the government in fighting against the COVID-19 in Afghanistan.