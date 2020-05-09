Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to the most vulnerable families in Maimana city of Faryab province.
The foundation has distributed food packages to the Coronavirus affected families in the city.
“Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah,” the organization said in a tweet on Friday.
Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah. pic.twitter.com/0Abkr9R8q5
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 7, 2020
Citing to the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, Naqibullah Faiq, the provincial governor of Faryab said that the Bayat’s aids were right at a correct moment.
He called on other charity organizations to give a hand to the needy people during this trying time.
The foundation’s agent in Maimana told Ariana News that it had identified vulnerable families before distributing food packages.
Meanwhile, Maimana residents who received the aids said that they have passed not so easy days.
It comes as the foundation has so far distributed food supplies to hundreds of needy families across the country and it has also taken part in disinfecting the cities, as a part of its overall efforts to help the government in fighting against the COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan
The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.
According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.
The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.
So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.
1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC
Releasing 67 Taliban prisoners from Parwan Central Prison on Thursday, the total number of released prisoners reached 1,000.
The Office of National Security Council said in a statement that the Afghan government had released 1,000 Taliban prisoners so far, on President Ghani’s verdict, aimed to pave the ground for the peace process and to prevent the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.
“By releasing the Taliban prisoners, the government of Afghanistan has proven its commitment to the cause of peace,” said the statement noting that now it is the Taliban’s turn to step up releasing government prisoners, reduce violence, and kick-start the intra-Afghan negotiations.
To fight #COVID19 and advance peace, the Gov’t has released 1,000 Taliban prisoners, who have vowed to remain peaceful. It is now up to the Taliban to speed up the release of ANDSF, reduce violence, and prepare for direct talks with the Gov’t. Delays are no longer justifiable. pic.twitter.com/YgjahPfw9p
— Office of the National Security Council (@NSCAfghan) May 9, 2020
It further said that the Taliban must say YES to the call of Afghanistan and the international community for a ceasefire.
“If unjustifiable violence continues, it could lead to a sabotage of the peace process,” the statement concluded.
Herat
Ghor protests take six lives
The Afghan authorities must immediately order an independent and effective investigation into use of unnecessary and excessive force that led to the killing of four civilians, including a local journalist, and the injury of others outside the Governor’s office in Ghor. https://t.co/dCGaC4zil6
— Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) May 9, 2020
