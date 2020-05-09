Connect with us

Bayat Foundation donates food packages to needy families – Faryab

2 hours ago

May 9, 2020

The Bayat Foundation – an Afghanistan relief organization – has donated food supplies to the most vulnerable families in Maimana city of Faryab province.

The foundation has distributed food packages to the Coronavirus affected families in the city.

“Bayat Foundation provides food packages, during this holy month of Ramadan, to impoverished families in Maimanah,” the organization said in a tweet on Friday.

Citing to the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, Naqibullah Faiq, the provincial governor of Faryab said that the Bayat’s aids were right at a correct moment.

He called on other charity organizations to give a hand to the needy people during this trying time.

The foundation’s agent in Maimana told Ariana News that it had identified vulnerable families before distributing food packages.

Meanwhile, Maimana residents who received the aids said that they have passed not so easy days.

It comes as the foundation has so far distributed food supplies to hundreds of needy families across the country and it has also taken part in disinfecting the cities, as a part of its overall efforts to help the government in fighting against the COVID-19 in Afghanistan.

COVID-19

Coronavirus updates: 4033 cases in Afghanistan

29 mins ago

May 9, 2020

May 9, 2020

The total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached to 4033, the Ministry of Public Health said.

According to the ministry, 253 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

The cases – 71 in Herat, 43 in Balkh, 16 Paktia, 39 in Nangarhar, 11 in Laghman, 11 in Kunduz, 22 in Jawzjan, 8 in Ghazni, 4 in Kabul and Nuristan, Kunar Panjshir and Bamyan one case in each – were recorded, bringing the total affected to 4033 in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, six people have died of the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total fatalities to 115 in the country.

So far, 502 people have been recovered from the virus in the country.

1,000 Taliban prisoners released to date – ONSC

4 hours ago

May 9, 2020

May 9, 2020

Releasing 67 Taliban prisoners from Parwan Central Prison on Thursday, the total number of released prisoners reached 1,000.

The Office of National Security Council said in a statement that the Afghan government had released 1,000 Taliban prisoners so far, on President Ghani’s verdict, aimed to pave the ground for the peace process and to prevent the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic.

“By releasing the Taliban prisoners, the government of Afghanistan has proven its commitment to the cause of peace,” said the statement noting that now it is the Taliban’s turn to step up releasing government prisoners, reduce violence, and kick-start the intra-Afghan negotiations.

 

It further said that the Taliban must say YES to the call of Afghanistan and the international community for a ceasefire.

“If unjustifiable violence continues, it could lead to a sabotage of the peace process,” the statement concluded.

Herat

Ghor protests take six lives

8 hours ago

May 9, 2020

May 9, 2020
At least six people, including Ahmad Khan Navid, a correspondent for Ghor’s local radio station, were killed and 19 others were injured during protests in Firuzkuh, Ghor.
 
Civil society activists in Ghor province say some people went on protests after they failed to receive donations from a Qatari Aid Organization in Firuzkuh.
 
The protest turned into a riot when the police fired in the air to move hundreds of protesters away.
 
Ghor Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said the protesters were joined by unknown gunmen, who fueled the riot.
 
The interior ministry said in a statement that two policemen and four civilians – including a journalist – were killed in the incident.
 
According to Khazih, the protest took place when a Qatari Aid Organization distributed aid to some 1500 needy, while others didn’t happen to receive any aid.
 
Reportedly, the demonstration began by throwing stones at the governor’s office and the Ghor Police Headquarters. According to the police, they fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd, while eyewitnesses say it was a targeted shootout that took several lives.
 
Meanwhile, Amnesty International South Asia has called on the Afghan authorities to “immediately order an independent and effective investigation into the use of unnecessary and excessive force” during the protest.

It is worth mentioning that like the rest of the country, people in Ghor have also lost their jobs due to the restrictions and lockdown aimed to stop the Coronavirus outbreak.
 
The nation is going through difficult times waiting for the government and national and international donor bodies to give them a hand.

