Bayat Foundation donates food packages – Daikundi

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2020)

The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has distributed food packages to a number of needy families in Daikundi province.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus and the implementation of many movement restrictions, the majority of people are suffering in poverty.

Bayat Foundation, in continuation of its Ramadan aid distribution, helped needy people in the Central province of Afghanistan, Daikundi.

Ramadan food packages were provided on behalf of Bayat Foundation to families in Daykundi Province. pic.twitter.com/XxIjgPLuOm — The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 15, 2020

“Today, we distributed flour package, rice, and oil to each needy family,” said Naeemi, the Bayat Foundation agent in Daikundi province.

Aid receivers and officials in Daikundi province admired the aid distributions by the Bayat Foundation saying that these packages helped people a lot in these tough situations.

Officials in the Bayat Foundation underlined that these aids will be distributed all across Afghanistan.

The Bayat Foundation continuously helped Afghan people in hard times by building health clinics, libraries, mosques, and implementing dozens of other projects.