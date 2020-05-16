Latest News
Bayat Foundation donates food packages – Daikundi
The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has distributed food packages to a number of needy families in Daikundi province.
Following the outbreak of Coronavirus and the implementation of many movement restrictions, the majority of people are suffering in poverty.
Bayat Foundation, in continuation of its Ramadan aid distribution, helped needy people in the Central province of Afghanistan, Daikundi.
Ramadan food packages were provided on behalf of Bayat Foundation to families in Daykundi Province. pic.twitter.com/XxIjgPLuOm
— The Bayat Foundation (@bayatfoundation) May 15, 2020
“Today, we distributed flour package, rice, and oil to each needy family,” said Naeemi, the Bayat Foundation agent in Daikundi province.
Aid receivers and officials in Daikundi province admired the aid distributions by the Bayat Foundation saying that these packages helped people a lot in these tough situations.
Officials in the Bayat Foundation underlined that these aids will be distributed all across Afghanistan.
The Bayat Foundation continuously helped Afghan people in hard times by building health clinics, libraries, mosques, and implementing dozens of other projects.
Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3
A decree is signed by Italy’s government which will allow travel to and from Italy besides traveling between regions starting June 3, as it is easing its Coronavirus lockdown measures.
More than 31,600 Coronavirus patients have died in Italy making it the third biggest victim of the disease, however, the infection rate of Coronavirus has declined sharply in recent days.
The decline made Italy’s government ease some of its restrictions earlier May.
Italy allowed factories and parks to reopen on May 4th.
This comes as shops and restaurants are expected to reopen on May 18th.
The Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte signed a new decree on Saturday which eases the travel restrictions.
Based on this decree, starting from June 3, traveling to and from Italy will be possible alongside traveling between the regions.
Some of the Italian regions urged a swifter easing of restrictions, however, Mr. Conte said that restrictions will be eased gradually to prevent a second wave of cases.
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Paktika, Urozgan operations
At least 54 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others wounded in operations by the Afghan forces in Paktika and Urozgan province.
The Afghan forces carried out a joint operation from Friday midnight until Saturday noon to crackdown the Taliban presence in Yosuf Khel district of Paktika province.
Nisar Ahmad Abdurahimzai, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that at least 31 insurgents including three key commanders of the Taliban were killed and six others wounded.
According to him, the commanders were identified as Omar, the Taliban shadow district governor for the Paktika’s center, Sadat, the group’s military chief, and Motasim, a commander of the Taliban.
The security official said that three dead bodies the Taliban have remained on the battlefield, adding that the Afghan forces have also seized a number of Taliban weapons and ammo.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said that Afghan commando forces conducted ground and air operations in parts of Tarinkot, the capital of Urozgan province.
As a result, at least 23 militants – including a group’s commander known as Mullah Samsor – were killed and 14 more injured, the ministry added.
The Taliban militant group, however, denied its casualties in Oruzgan and called a “propaganda” by the Afghan government but the group yet to comment on the incident in Paktika.
Khalilzad: ‘A new date is under discussion’ to start Intra-Afghan negotiations
The Intra-Afghan negotiations have to start as soon as possible, and there has been a discussion of dates, said Khalilzad on Friday.
The US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, in a briefing through a teleconference Friday, told the press that the Intra-Afghan negotiations were the only solution to the problems in Afghanistan, noting that “a new date is under discussion” to get the talks started.
“Although the recent violence has raised questions about the peace process, and the path to peace is not straight and there are challenges and difficulties,” he said, “but there is no alternative to pushing forward with peace.”
He emphasized that there was no military solution to the war in Afghanistan, but a peace agreement among Afghans, adding that “I know that they are tired of war, they want the war to end, and we stand with them,” and the US-Taliban agreement has opened an opportunity to achieve that.
Answering a press question, he said that there were forces that didn’t see peace in Afghanistan in their interests and have been trying to increase violence, to undermine the prospect for peace, and therefore “We’re urging both sides not to fall into that trap, but indeed to cooperate against the terrorists, including ISIS.”
It is noteworthy that on 29th February, the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban for bringing peace to Afghanistan.
As per the February agreement, the Intra-Afghan negotiations – between the Afghan Government and the Taliban – were supposed to start on 10th March.
Unfortunately, there have been challenges, particularly two major ones – prisoner releases and reduction in violence – that have been holding back the talks.
