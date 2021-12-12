Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2021)

Hundreds of at-risk and disabled residents in the western area of Kabul city become the latest recipients of essential food aid, distributed by the Bayat Foundation.

This week’s initiative is part of the foundation’s ongoing campaign to get food parcels to as many people as possible amid the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.

Included in the parcels was flour, rice and cooking oil.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said this initiative is part of their annual campaign to provide food to at-risk families through winter. However, this year, the program has been ramped up so as to reach as many people as possible.

“Through our ongoing winter aid program, which the Bayat Foundation distributes during the winter season, aid has already been distributed to other provinces.”

“Today, we brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil for a number of deserving and disabled people in Kabul. Further assistance, Inshallah, will be distributed in other provinces as well,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.

The foundation has also called on other charity organizations to help provide food to desperate families this winter.

Recipients this week voiced their appreciation, and said they had needed the food parcels desperately.

“I thank the Bayat Foundation [for the assistance]. May Allah bless them,” one recipient said.

Another recipient stated: “We are grateful for the Bayat Foundation’s food packages. We call for further assistance as we have winter ahead, we don’t have fuel; prices are rising, and people are unemployed and struggling to find food.”

Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed essential food supplies to vulnerable people in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.