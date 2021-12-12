Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Hundreds of at-risk and disabled residents in the western area of Kabul city become the latest recipients of essential food aid, distributed by the Bayat Foundation.
This week’s initiative is part of the foundation’s ongoing campaign to get food parcels to as many people as possible amid the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.
Included in the parcels was flour, rice and cooking oil.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Head of the Bayat Foundation, said this initiative is part of their annual campaign to provide food to at-risk families through winter. However, this year, the program has been ramped up so as to reach as many people as possible.
“Through our ongoing winter aid program, which the Bayat Foundation distributes during the winter season, aid has already been distributed to other provinces.”
“Today, we brought supplies including flour, rice, and oil for a number of deserving and disabled people in Kabul. Further assistance, Inshallah, will be distributed in other provinces as well,” Haji Mohammad Ismail said.
The foundation has also called on other charity organizations to help provide food to desperate families this winter.
Recipients this week voiced their appreciation, and said they had needed the food parcels desperately.
“I thank the Bayat Foundation [for the assistance]. May Allah bless them,” one recipient said.
Another recipient stated: “We are grateful for the Bayat Foundation’s food packages. We call for further assistance as we have winter ahead, we don’t have fuel; prices are rising, and people are unemployed and struggling to find food.”
Bayat Foundation officials stated they had so far distributed essential food supplies to vulnerable people in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Kunduz, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Herat, Balkh, and Khost provinces.
Latest News
IEA welcomes US decision to allow transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday welcomed Washington’s decision to allow the transfer of personal remittances to Afghanistan.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, tweeted that the US Treasury Department had issued a public authorization allowing Afghans living in the United States to send money to their families through legal money transferring and banking channels.
He welcomed the decision, saying he hoped all Afghans would have access to the global banking system.
Reuters reported on Friday, that the United States had issued a policy allowing personal remittances to be sent to Afghanistan.
According to Reuters, the measure protects individuals and financial institutions from US sanctions on the IEA as Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse.
Latest News
UK pledges to support 1.8 million Afghans with $100 million of life-saving aid
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged $100 million of UK emergency aid to support 1.8 million Afghans.
According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Truss announced the move at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool on Saturday during a G7 ministers meeting on the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The UK will provide over 1.8 million people with food, health services, shelter and water.
“This vital aid will go through the UN and other trusted delivery partners and will help respond to the worsening humanitarian situation,” read the statement.
Truss also called for greater international cooperation to prevent serious risks of migration, regional instability and humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.
“The UK is providing vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this winter. The funds announced today will save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region. We are determined to do all we can for the people of Afghanistan,” Truss said.
“The UK support is part of the £286 million ($380 million) it has pledged to give to Afghanistan this year. It will also be used to provide support for victims of gender-based violence and to fund essential child protection services.
“Aid agencies will prioritize those most at risk including households headed by women and disabled people,” she said.
WFP Executive Director, David Beasley meanwhile said: “What we are seeing on the ground is heart-breaking – 23 million people are facing severe hunger in a country crippled by drought, conflict and an economic crisis.
“Women and children are bearing the brunt of this suffering and, as the harsh winter descends, more and more are slipping into malnutrition and starvation each day.
“The World Food Programme welcomes this donation from the British people and Government which will help us save many lives.”
At a session on Saturday on Afghanistan, the G7 Foreign Ministers discussed taking a coordinated international response to the growing crisis in the country. Foreign ministers also talked about how to engage with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Latest News
IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Saturday that a special committee has been assigned to review the Afghanistan army.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the new committee consists of 20 members and has already started the assessment process.
According to the statement, the committee is tasked to work on a plan to create a “committed, disciplined, equipped, honest and responsible” army for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, a number of experts have called on the IEA to form an impartial army and one that is not politicized.
“The IEA has been trying to work on creating an army. An army can help a government to stay strong; therefore, the IEA must create an army that should stay out of politics,” Faizullah Zaland, a university lecturer said.
Samar Sadat, a military expert, stated: “A political army could work for politicians in the future and it could forget about the national interests.”
