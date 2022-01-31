Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Bayat Foundation officials said Monday that they have distributed foodstuff to hundreds of needy families in Laghman province.
According to the officials the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.
Needy families were first identified through an assessment survey before being handed the aid.
“We have now distributed aid to at-risk families in Laghman as part of our campaign to provide food to desperate Afghans. The foodstuff included flour, rice and oil that was distributed. We will also distribute in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.
Residents of the province, who received the food, welcomed the aid.
“It is a big donation in the current circumstances. We face economic problems,” said one Laghman resident, who received aid.
“We don’t have anything, everything is expensive. We can’t feed our children,” said another resident of Laghman.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation,” said another resident of Laghman.
These recipients also called on other charity organizations to help needy people.
“We received Bayat Foundation’s aid in a difficult economic situation. We call on the other charity organizations to help people in the current situation,” said Shaharyar, another resident of Laghman.
Bayat Foundation officials said that they continue to distribute aid to other provinces.
European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’
The European Union Parliament plans to host a series of events on Tuesday and Wednesday to highlight the situation faced by women in Afghanistan.
Parliament’s “Afghan Women Days” will kick off with a high-level conference on 1 February.
This event will bring together MEPs, prominent Afghan women who were finalists for Parliament’s 2021 Sakharov Prize, Commission and United Nations representatives as well as representatives of other international organisations, to address and cast light on the situation for women in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the EU Parliament, the conference will feature Parliament President Roberta Metsola, former Afghan Minister of Women’s Affairs Sima Samar, Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR – recorded message), among others.
China sends train-load of aid to Afghanistan
A train carrying about 500 tons of humanitarian aid has departed from Xinjiang for Afghanistan, China’s envoy to Kabul Wang Yu said Sunday.
The train with around 500 tons of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and potato processing machines has left Xinjiang, China, Wang tweeted.
He added that this train, the second from China, will arrive in Afghanistan next month.
He stressed that his country is committed to helping the people of Afghanistan.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans are in the brink of starvation.
IEA rejects UN chief’s claim of extrajudicial killings of former officials
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected claims made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that scores of former Afghan officials, security force members, and people who worked with the foreign military have been killed since the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani tweeted that the allegations were not true.
“The UN Secretary-General’s information that hundreds of members of the previous government were killed after the rule of the Islamic Emirate is not true,” he said.
According to Samangani, after the general amnesty was declared in August last year, following the collapse of the previous government, “no one is allowed to harm anyone, if anything happened as a result of personal revenge, we investigated it and punished the perpetrators”.
This comes after Reuters reported that a report by Guterres to the UN Security Council states that the IEA and its allies are believed to have killed scores of former Afghan officials, security force members and people who worked with the international military contingent since the U.S.-led pullout.
Guterres’ report painted a picture of worsening living conditions for Afghanistan’s 39 million people despite an end of combat.
“An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down,” Guterres said.
The UN mission “continues to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances and other violations” against former officials, security force members and people who worked for the US-led international military contingent despite a general amnesty announced by the IEA, the report said.
The mission states that more than 100 of those individuals have been killed – more than two-thirds of them allegedly by the IEA or their affiliates – since August 15.
Guterres stated there are also allegations of the extra-judicial killings of at least 50 people suspected of belonging to Daesh (ISIS-K).
