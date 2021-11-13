Bayat Foundation delivers aid to Khost residents

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2021)

The Bayat Foundation has provided desperate families in Khost province with food parcels.

The charity organization’s officials say that the packages include rice, flour, and cooking oil.

Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “In its continued winter assistance, the Bayat Foundation has previously provided aid to people in Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar (Balkh) provinces.”

“Fortunately, now we came here to Khost province to provide assistance to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.

He said that the Foundation will distribute additional assistance to other provinces as well.

The recipients of the aid expressed their gratitude and thanked the foundation for providing them with food supplies.

Sediq-ul-Rahman, one recipient, stated: “We thank the Bayat Foundation that helped us. I ask [the organization] to help more needy families.”

* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org

Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.