Latest News
Bayat Foundation and Cordaid partner to help 20 SME entrepreneurs
The Bayat Foundation in partnership with Cordaid in Afghanistan said on Thursday they have successfully trained entrepreneurs from 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kabul in the past year.
Head of Cordaid in Afghanistan, Jaap van Hierden said they will continue with the program, to help young entrepreneurs develop their business skills, grow their businesses and train them in the processes around job seekers and hiring of staff.
Representatives from Bayat Foundation and Cordaid both said these entrepreneurs will be able to grow their businesses if they apply the lessons they have learned.
Ahsanullah Aryanzai, from Bayat Foundation, said their participation in the program will continue.
“We hope that the young generation will reach their goals and select a path of development, by [taking on] big economic projects, and innovations; they have the capacity to do that,” said Aryanzai.
Meanwhile, Hamidullah Karimi, head of the entrepreneurial division at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the government wants to work with the private sector in order to boost SMEs.
“We as a government want to help the private sector and the private sector can also help the government.
“Without government, the private sector can not reach its full potential and without the private sector government can’t succeed in economic development,” he said.
The entrepreneurs who completed the skills development program meanwhile praised the two organizations for having helped them learn the skills needed to succeed.
“It was a very nice program and we are happy because we learned many things,” said one entrepreneur.
“It is a very good program, especially if you don’t have much knowledge about trade and business practices,” another entrepreneur said.
Cordaid has been active in Afghanistan since 2001 and works to help achieve a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. The organization works in six thematic areas: inclusive peace, security and justice, humanitarian aid, resilience, private sector development, and healthcare.
The Bayat Foundation was established in 2006 and has since helped rebuild Afghanistan as well as deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans.
Active in numerous sectors in the country, the Bayat Foundation also provides food and clothing to the needy; maternity care for women before and during childbirth and to newborn babies; orphan care and education; competitive sports to challenge the youth; and entrepreneurship programs for widows, women and youth.
The Foundation’s goal is to rekindle a healthy and hopeful base so that all Afghans have the opportunity to prosper.
Featured
Khalilzad heads for Turkey and Qatar after peace talks breakthrough
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad left Washington Thursday for Turkey and Qatar where he will once again hold talks on the intra-Afghan negotiations.
The US State Department said in a statement that when in Turkey, Khalilzad will discuss international coordination and Turkish support for Afghanistan’s peace talks.
“In Qatar, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with the two Afghan parties as they move into the next phase of negotiations following the successful conclusion of an agreement on rules and procedures. It is imperative the parties build on the current momentum and accelerate their work to reach agreement on a political roadmap and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” the statement read.
Khalilzad also confirmed his trip and said on Twitter that he was on his way back to the region and stopping first in Ankara to discuss Turkey’s support for the Afghan peace process.
“From there, headed to Doha to see how best we can help the sides build on the success of their recent agreement on rules and procedures and make quick progress on a political roadmap and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” he wrote.
“I’ll also be traveling in the region to garner more international support for the Afghan peace process,” Khalilzad tweeted.
This comes as the peace negotiating teams of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban on Wednesday agreed on procedural rules for the intra-Afghan talks.
The two sides have also started negotiations on the agenda of the talks.
“Today (Wednesday), the plenary meeting was held between two intra-Afghan negotiating teams. In this meeting, a joint working committee was tasked to prepare the draft topics for the agenda,” Nader Nadery, spokesman for the Afghan delegation said.
He stated that the current negotiations of both negotiating teams indicate that there is a willingness among Afghans to reach sustainable peace and both sides are committed to continuing their sincere efforts to reach a sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Three killed, 19 wounded in Paktia car bomb
At least three NDS forces were killed and 19 civilians wounded on Thursday evening in a car bomb explosion in Gardez city, the capital of Paktia province.
Abdul Rahman Mangal, a spokesman for Paktia Governor stated that the blast occurred in the Lain Khost area in PD1 of the city.
According to him, the security forces were targeted while they were patrolling the area.
Paktia Governor, Mohammad Halim Fedai stated that the Taliban were behind the attack.
No group including the Taliban has yet to claim responsibility for the attack.
COVID-19
Russia to roll out registration process for COVID-19 vaccines
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the start of a large-scale registration program for COVID-19 vaccinations, local news agencies reported.
Moscow will begin the registration process this week and doctors, teachers, and social workers will be the first to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the State-owned news outlet TASS reported Thursday.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on Thursday: “Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has given an assignment to begin a large-scale vaccination against COVID next week. And first of all to provide the vaccine to the citizens in the risk group.”
According to the statement, vaccination stations will open on Friday.
“In coordination with the Russian government, in order to test out the enormous mechanism of a mass vaccination we are opening an electronic registration[process] for inoculation for educational workers, workers in the healthcare of all forms of property, as well as for workers of the city social services beginning on December 4, 2020,” Sobyanin stated.
He added that more people would be inoculated as large quantities of the vaccine will arrive in the next few weeks.
Reuters reported that the Sputnik V, one of two Russian-made vaccines to have received domestic regulatory approval so far despite clinical trials being incomplete, requires two injections. A third vaccine is also on the cards.
