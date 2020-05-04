Featured
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
The Bayat Foundation distributed food to a number of needy families in eastern Nangarhar province as it continues its assistance amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at the foundation underlined that the donations were mostly distributed to those affected by the restriction on movements.
Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies and businessmen out there to step up and take the hand of the poor.
People in Nangarhar are facing financial difficulties due to the restriction on movements aimed to prevent the COVID19 outbreak in the province.
That in perspective, the Bayat Foundation stepped in keeping up with the distribution of foodstuff to a number of families in need in the province.
Local officials in Nangarhar and those who received the donations thanked the Bayat Foundation noting that other bodies as such, should also help the needy.
They added that the aid distributed by the Bayat Foundation was delivered directly to the people in a transparent manner.
The Bayat Foundation has begun the process of distributing aid to the needy since the restrictions on movements have been imposed as part of the government’s preventive measures to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
To this date, the aid has been distributed to a large number of people in need in several provinces.
According to officials at the foundation, the aid distribution will continue wider.
In video:
Featured
ONSC: Taliban has harmed nearly 1,000 civilians in the past two months
The Taliban have killed, wounded, and/or abducted nearly a thousand civilians in less than two months since its signing of the peace agreement with the United States.
The Office of the National Security Council said that the increase in the Taliban attacks is a sign that the group is not committed to bringing peace.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense is also talking about the increase in Taliban attacks on the security forces.
According to the National Security Council, 337 civilians have been killed, 452 wounded and 164 others abducted by the Taliban since the US-Taliban peace deal.
“The Taliban have again increased their attacks on the military and civilians, and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties,” said Ruhollah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.
However, the Taliban denies the allegations and blames the government for escalating the war. The group has said that they will avenge if their prisoners are not released.
“The United States needs to pave the way for the release of prisoners and the reduction of violence,” said Wahab Wardag, a former air force commander.
In addition to civilians, the Afghan armed forces have also suffered casualties in recent weeks.
The commander-in-chief of the foreign forces in Afghanistan has warned the Taliban, they will respond if the Taliban continue to attack.
“If the troops are not strengthened, they will undoubtedly become vulnerable,” said Khan Agha Rezaei, head of the House Intelligence Committee.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has called for a halt to the war and violence across the world in a resolution to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved US$220 million in aid to fight the Coronavirus in Afghanistan.
The International Monetary Fund has said the aid comes into effect upon the request of the Afghan government.
The Afghan Ministry of Finance stated that a large portion of the money will be used to fight Coronavirus, and another part will be used to keep the country’s economic turnover active.
“We had applied for a loan from the International Monetary Fund, which has been approved,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
He added that in addition to fighting the coronavirus, the money would be used to keep Afghanistan’s economic turnover active.
On the other hand, the private sector is asking the Afghan government to spend this money on strengthening the private sector, given the current state of investment in the country.
While experts say that global aid in the fight against the Coronavirus is beneficial, they are concerned about the management of the funds of this sort.
Featured
PAI METRA FULL DOCUMENTARY
Coronavirus Afghanistan; cases rise to 2,894
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Afghan soldiers in Badghis claim they receive insufficient food
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Zerbena – 03 May 2020
Sola: Emphasizes over reduction in violence by the Taliban
Coronavirus: cases increase in Afghanistan
Morning News Show – 03 May 2020
Morning News Show – 02 May 2020
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
-
Pas az khabar5 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
-
Sola5 days ago
Sola: Efforts for a ceasefire with the Taliban
-
Latest News5 days ago
Juventus’ Paulo Dybala tests positive for Coronavirus for fourth time in six weeks
-
Latest News3 days ago
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Indian famous actor Irrfan Khan laid to rest at Mumbai