Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar

The Bayat Foundation distributed food to a number of needy families in eastern Nangarhar province as it continues its assistance amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the foundation underlined that the donations were mostly distributed to those affected by the restriction on movements.

Thanking the Bayat Foundation, aid receivers call on other capable bodies and businessmen out there to step up and take the hand of the poor.

People in Nangarhar are facing financial difficulties due to the restriction on movements aimed to prevent the COVID19 outbreak in the province.

That in perspective, the Bayat Foundation stepped in keeping up with the distribution of foodstuff to a number of families in need in the province.

Local officials in Nangarhar and those who received the donations thanked the Bayat Foundation noting that other bodies as such, should also help the needy.

They added that the aid distributed by the Bayat Foundation was delivered directly to the people in a transparent manner.

The Bayat Foundation has begun the process of distributing aid to the needy since the restrictions on movements have been imposed as part of the government’s preventive measures to help stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in Afghanistan.

To this date, the aid has been distributed to a large number of people in need in several provinces.

According to officials at the foundation, the aid distribution will continue wider.

In video: