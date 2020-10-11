Bayat chairman lays first brick of high-tech unit at Kabul school

(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)

Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat on Saturday laid the first brick at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Innovation and Technology Center that will be built by the foundation at the Mashal Bayat High School in Kabul.

An estimated $500,000 will be spent to build the center which once complete will provide students with direct access to an innovative, practical learning environment for subjects including science, engineering, and computer programming.

“The center will be established for young people to learn through new methods, through creativity, critical thinking, and better leadership. It will also provide access for them to automated machines, drones, and other advanced devices along with computer programming,” Dr Bayat said.

Marking the inauguration of construction, Dr Bayat also distributed winter clothes to needy students at the school, located in the Afshar area in PD5 of Kabul city, along with school shoes, school bags, and stationery.

Also attending the ceremony were government officials and representatives from some NGOs.

Feedback from the guests was very positive and many said students who graduate from Mashal Bayat school in the future will be able to use what they have learned to work for a brighter future for Afghanistan.

Afghan Red Crescent Society’s acting managing director Mirwais Akram said: “Students are here who will take advantage of this opportunity in the future, indeed, it benefits Afghanistan.”

The organization’s secretary-general Neelab Mubariz stated: “The center will help train the youth who will be able to address the needs of Afghanistan within the next ten years.”

Mashal Bayat High School students meanwhile expressed their excitement and said the new center will make an enormous difference for them and make it easier for them to get into university once they had graduated from high school.

One student, Farmina, said: “We do not have such technology at the moment to gain theoretical and practical lessons.”

The Bayat Foundation is dedicated to the health, education and well-being of the people of Afghanistan, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, marital status, or religion, by providing for those in-need and unlocking the potential of widows, women, children, youth and men through programs and partnerships.

The foundation has over the past 14 years, since its establishment in 2006, worked hard to provide quality healthcare for women and newborns, increase access to education through new or refurbished schools, encourage economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, provide social justice, help strengthen families, establish competitive sporting events and worked hard to cement cultural preservation.

To date, the foundation has helped hundreds of thousands of needy families in all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.