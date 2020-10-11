Featured
Bayat chairman lays first brick of high-tech unit at Kabul school
Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat on Saturday laid the first brick at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Innovation and Technology Center that will be built by the foundation at the Mashal Bayat High School in Kabul.
An estimated $500,000 will be spent to build the center which once complete will provide students with direct access to an innovative, practical learning environment for subjects including science, engineering, and computer programming.
“The center will be established for young people to learn through new methods, through creativity, critical thinking, and better leadership. It will also provide access for them to automated machines, drones, and other advanced devices along with computer programming,” Dr Bayat said.
Marking the inauguration of construction, Dr Bayat also distributed winter clothes to needy students at the school, located in the Afshar area in PD5 of Kabul city, along with school shoes, school bags, and stationery.
Also attending the ceremony were government officials and representatives from some NGOs.
Feedback from the guests was very positive and many said students who graduate from Mashal Bayat school in the future will be able to use what they have learned to work for a brighter future for Afghanistan.
Afghan Red Crescent Society’s acting managing director Mirwais Akram said: “Students are here who will take advantage of this opportunity in the future, indeed, it benefits Afghanistan.”
The organization’s secretary-general Neelab Mubariz stated: “The center will help train the youth who will be able to address the needs of Afghanistan within the next ten years.”
Mashal Bayat High School students meanwhile expressed their excitement and said the new center will make an enormous difference for them and make it easier for them to get into university once they had graduated from high school.
One student, Farmina, said: “We do not have such technology at the moment to gain theoretical and practical lessons.”
The Bayat Foundation is dedicated to the health, education and well-being of the people of Afghanistan, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, marital status, or religion, by providing for those in-need and unlocking the potential of widows, women, children, youth and men through programs and partnerships.
The foundation has over the past 14 years, since its establishment in 2006, worked hard to provide quality healthcare for women and newborns, increase access to education through new or refurbished schools, encourage economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, provide social justice, help strengthen families, establish competitive sporting events and worked hard to cement cultural preservation.
To date, the foundation has helped hundreds of thousands of needy families in all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Sunday he held a “valuable” virtual meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on a number of issues including that of permanent transmission of electricity to Afghanistan.
Atmar said they also discussed holding a joint economic commission, opening the Khaf-Herat railway line, setting preferential tariffs on importing electricity, custom tariffs, and expanding trade.
“We are committed to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Iran,” Atmar tweeted.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian energy minister emphasized his country’s support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.
Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to strengthen relations and discuss joint ventures in the electricity sector.
Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Tensions run high despite Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire
Taliban rejects claim of having ‘endorsed’ Trump’s campaign
Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid early Sunday denied having endorsed US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and said his words had been misinterpreted.
Mujahid’s denial came after CBS News ran a story late Saturday night stating that Mujahid told CBS News in a phone interview, “We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”
CBS News also reported that the militant group expressed some concern about Trump’s health after he was hospitalized with Coronavirus.
“When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better,” another Taliban senior leader told CBS News.
Mujahid meanwhile took to Twitter early Sunday and said: “US news outlet CBS News has interpreted and published my remarks incorrectly. Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicized by them.”
CBS News also quoted a Taliban member as having said: “Trump might be ridiculous for the rest of the world, but he is sane and wise man for the Taliban.”
Another senior member of the Taliban praised the president, according to CBS News, and said: “Honestly, Trump was much more honest with us than we thought, even we were stunned with his offer to meet Taliban in Camp David.”
Last year, Trump disclosed that he had invited the Taliban for peace talks at Camp David – but canceled the plans after the Taliban killed a US soldier.
Axios meanwhile reported that Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in an emailed statement, “We reject their support and the Taliban should know that the President will always protect American interests by any means necessary, unlike Joe Biden who opposed taking out Osama bin Laden and Qasem Soleimani.”
