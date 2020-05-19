Connect with us

Bay of Bengal records strongest storm ever

31 mins ago

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The Bay of Bengal recorded the strongest storm ever which is going to hit India and Bangladesh in hours.

According to a CNN report, a super cyclone is due to make landfall in less than 36 hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to India and Bangladesh amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to make landfall on the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening, near the Indian city of Kolkata which is home to more than 14 million people.

Data received from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center indicates that the Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, after intensifying with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour.

“Amphan has weakened slightly since, but the storm is still the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane or a super typhoon in the West Pacific, with winds speeds up to 240 kph,” added the report.

It is noteworthy that the Bay of Bengal is situated between India to the west and northwest, Bangladesh to the north, and Myanmar to the east.

It is said that in the history of super cyclone records, Amphan ranks second to hit the Bay of Bengal.

US special rep hit the road again to enable peace talks

5 hours ago

May 19, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

Khalilzad is set to visit government officials and Taliban representatives to break the deadlock of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

The US State Department reports that shortly after the signing of the political accord Sunday between Afghan President Ghani and rival Abdullah, the US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad resumed his peace bringing voyage.

The Intra-Afghan negotiations were delayed from kicking off mainly because of an increase in violence, inadequate prisoner releases, and Ghani-Abdullah political impasse.

According to the US State Department, Khalilzad will meet with Taliban representatives to discuss the release of prisoners by both sides and to “press for steps necessary to commence Intra-Afghan negotiations, including a significant reduction of violence.”

The statement added that he will also meet with the Afghan government “to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.”

As per the US-Taliban accord of Doha, signed February the 29th, the Intra-Afghan negotiations were supposed to get started by March the 10th.

Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 408 new cases, total 7072

19 hours ago

May 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2020)

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have reached to 7072.

The Ministry of Public Health said Monday that 408 new positive cases have been registered during the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follow: 162 people in Kabul, 95 people in Herat, 31 people in Balkh, 20 people in Takhar, 19 people in Khost, 18 people in Parwan, 15 people in Paktia, 8 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Logar, 6 people in Baghlan, 5 people in Daikundi, 5 people in Ghor, 4 people in Paktika, 4 people in Kunar, 3 people in Panjshir, 3 people in Kunduz, 2 people in Kapisa, and one person in Laghman were tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, three people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, while 23 others were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals.

Some experts believe that neglecting the lockdown could lead to a crisis in the country.

The Health Ministry calls on people to stay home to prevent contracting with the virus.

Bayat Foundation donates food supplies to needy families – Badakhshan

21 hours ago

May 18, 2020

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

Continuing its aid distributions in the Ramadan month, The Bayat Foundation – an Afghan charity organization – has donated food packages to a number of vulnerable families in the North-Eastern province of Badakhshan.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan and the movement restrictions and quarantine rules by the Ministry of Public Health made many people suffer from poverty.

The aid receivers in Badakhshan province welcoming the Bayat Foundation’s aids urged other organizations and traders to help the poor at this tough period.

Officials in the Bayat Foundation stated that the aids will be distributed in all parts of Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan.

This comes as The Bayat Foundation previously constructed many schools, hospitals, mosques, roads, libraries, and sports fields in Afghanistan as well as helping the victims of natural disasters.

