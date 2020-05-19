Bay of Bengal records strongest storm ever

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The Bay of Bengal recorded the strongest storm ever which is going to hit India and Bangladesh in hours.

According to a CNN report, a super cyclone is due to make landfall in less than 36 hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to India and Bangladesh amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to make landfall on the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday evening, near the Indian city of Kolkata which is home to more than 14 million people.

Data received from the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center indicates that the Super Cyclone Amphan became the strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night, after intensifying with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour.

“Amphan has weakened slightly since, but the storm is still the equivalent of a strong Category 4 Atlantic hurricane or a super typhoon in the West Pacific, with winds speeds up to 240 kph,” added the report.

It is noteworthy that the Bay of Bengal is situated between India to the west and northwest, Bangladesh to the north, and Myanmar to the east.

It is said that in the history of super cyclone records, Amphan ranks second to hit the Bay of Bengal.