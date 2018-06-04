Batur Dostum’s Convoy Comes Under Taliban Attack in Jawzajn

(Last Updated On: June 04, 2018 3:45 pm)

Batur Dostum, the son of Vice-President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum and the head of Junbish party was ambushed by the Taliban group on the Jawzjan-Mazar-e-Sharif highway, officials said.

According to a security official, Batur Dostum’s convoy came under attack in the Chaksh locality of Aqcha district on Sunday evening when he was travelling to Shiberghan City.

Samad Rahmani, the deputy commander of Shiberghan said no one in the convoy has suffered casualties.

He added that two Taliban militants were killed during the exchange fire and some weapons were also seized from the attackers.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.