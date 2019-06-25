Bass Calls on Taliban to Stop Threatening Afghan Journalists

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2019)

The U.S. Ambassador to Kabul John Bass calls on the Taliban militant group to stop threatening Afghan journalists.

A day after the group threatened Afghan media to stop airing anti-Taliban advertisements unless they will be a military target, the U.S. Ambassador said in a tweet that “Journalism is not a crime” it is a valued “public service” to the world.

“Afghanistan’s vibrant media is a testament to the gains of the last 18 years. Journalism is not a crime, it is a valued public service to the world,” Bass said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Ambassador calls on the Taliban to stop threatening Afghan journalists adding that, “more violence, against journalists or civilians, will not bring security and opportunity to Afghanistan, nor will it help the Taliban reach their political objectives.”

The Taliban insurgent group in a statement on Monday set a one-week ultimatum for all radio stations and TV channels to stop the anti-Taliban advertisements paid for by the government.

The Taliban said that those media outlets that refuse to do this will be considered enemy intelligence nests and their journalists and others staffs will not be safe.