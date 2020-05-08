Latest News
Barcelona players test negative for Coronavirus
Barcelona Football Club’s players and coaches were tested negative for the COVID-19, the Quint news agency reported.
According to the report, Barcelona is expected to start individual training on Friday as none of its players or coaches have been infected with the Coronavirus.
“The Barça players will return to training on Friday, and will do so individually, as stipulated by La Liga protocols,” the club said in a tweet.
The players and coaches of the club underwent the COVID-19 test on Wednesday as part of the protocols agreed with the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) and the Spanish government before they could return to training, the report said.
“The players will arrive at the club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and once the session is over they will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms, ” Barcelona said quoted by the Quint.
So far, Five LaLiga players have been reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus, however, their names are yet to be revealed, local news agencies reported.
The Covid-19 tests are being carried out on every player registered in LaLiga, along with the coaching staff and all employees who have direct contact with players.
Bayat Group, AWCC continue disinfecting Kabul city
The Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) have disinfected parts of Kabul city on Friday, as a part of their efforts to help the Afghan government to contain the spread of COVID-19.
So far, It is been the sixth time that the two big companies in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Municipality of Kabul disinfecting the city, aimed to help Afghanistan in fighting against the Coronavirus.
Employees of Bayat Group and Afghan Wireless Telecommunications Company said that the program will continue in Kabul, and other provinces will be covered soon.
Meanwhile, Kabul residents welcomed the act of Bayat Group, calling on the other traders to help the people overcome this critical situation.
The Bayat Group, Afghan wireless telecommunications company, Ariana TV, and Ariana News spread hundreds of messages for people to help them how to stay safe and prevent contracting with the Coronavirus.
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
A UN report says that humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives in over 60 most affected countries amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the report, the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls, in particular.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock has warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now.
He has said, “If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups – as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come. That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone.”
The report writes, “The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.”
In a video message, urging donors to step up support to stop the pandemic from circling back around the globe, António Guterres says, “Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus.”
He highlights, “If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk.”
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace with Indian officials
The US Special Representative Khalilzad met with Indian top officials to underscore their support in the efforts to bringing peace to Afghanistan.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Thursday in Delhi and briefed them on progress in the peace process that has faltered in the past few weeks.
Khalilzad, in the meeting, expressed that the US recognizes India’s “constructive contribution” to Afghanistan.
The Indian side expressed deep concern about the increase in violence in Afghanistan, making a particular mention of the need to protect “Afghan Hindus and Sikhs” and India’s support for a ceasefire to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was also attended by US National Security Council Director Lisa Curtis and U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.
Following the meeting, a statement was released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs saying, “The US side recognized India’s constructive contribution in economic development, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. They laid importance to India’s crucial and continuing role in sustainable peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan.”
“EAM and NSA reiterated India’s continued support for strengthening peace, security, unity, democratic and inclusive polity and protection of rights of all sections of the Afghan society, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs,” the statement added.
Khalilzad is on a 3-city trip to Doha, Delhi, and Islamabad, confirmed by a US State Department press release Wednesday, noting “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
”The aim of the trip is said to be building support for the full implementation of the US-Taliban agreement confronted by differences between the Afghan government and the Taliban – over the release of prisoners.
Reportedly, Khalilzad’s next stop is Islamabad to stress the need for a ceasefire and support in starting the intra-Afghan talks.
