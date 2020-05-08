Barcelona players test negative for Coronavirus

Barcelona Football Club’s players and coaches were tested negative for the COVID-19, the Quint news agency reported.

According to the report, Barcelona is expected to start individual training on Friday as none of its players or coaches have been infected with the Coronavirus.

“The Barça players will return to training on Friday, and will do so individually, as stipulated by La Liga protocols,” the club said in a tweet.

The players and coaches of the club underwent the COVID-19 test on Wednesday as part of the protocols agreed with the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) and the Spanish government before they could return to training, the report said.

“The players will arrive at the club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and once the session is over they will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms, ” Barcelona said quoted by the Quint.

So far, Five LaLiga players have been reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus, however, their names are yet to be revealed, local news agencies reported.

The Covid-19 tests are being carried out on every player registered in LaLiga, along with the coaching staff and all employees who have direct contact with players.