Baran Publications Donated more than 2,000 books to students

(Last Updated On: January 4, 2020)

In order to enhance the education level especially of those students who do not have access to books, we have started this donation, said the head of Baran Publication.

It’s the winter season, and students are on their breaks. Those who like reading spend their breaks reading storybooks.

“I like books, and here I will read all of the books given to me,” said Saleh, a student.

“In three months of winter, we will read the books to use the good points of them,” said Zarina, a student.

This comes as Baran Publications have been donating books, especially for children in the last ten years.

“We are doing these donations to raise the level of literacy and education in the country,” said Sohrab Omar, the Baran Publication moderator.

In the meantime, officials in the Kabul Education Department underline that distributing these books can add to the knowledge of students.

However, some of the students have concerns about insufficient books in schools.