Latest News
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Economic Commission, headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting first deputy prime minister, instructed security agencies on Monday to work with the country’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), to recover money owed to them by government departments and powerful individuals.
According to DABS officials, many government departments and powerful individuals have not paid their bills since the fall of the previous government in August.
The Economic Commission also instructed representatives of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank), and state-owned companies, to establish a regular mechanism to reduce banking restrictions on state-owned companies.
In addition, the Economic Commission instructed all ministries to prepare their economic and development project plans and submit them to the Supreme Leader of the IE, Hibatullah Akhundzada, as soon as possible.
This comes after DABS said it is requesting permission to confiscate and sell property and assets owned by former government officials and prominent individuals who had not paid outstanding electricity bills – in some cases for years.
DABS also stated that Afghanistan owes $62 million to four neighboring countries for imported electricity.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, acting operational director of DABS, said that once this process has been finalized and approved by the caretaker cabinet, the company will start seizing and selling properties owned by customers who owe large sums of money and who have left the country.
According to DABS, customers owe around 500 million AFs and that its revenue collection has dropped by 70 percent since the fall of the former government.
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
The number of Afghan nationals crossing into Iran has dropped off sharply this month amid reports of fellow countrymen being treated badly by Iranian authorities.
The head of a private transport company in Afghanistan said Monday that until recently, his company was transporting at least 2,000 Afghans a day into Iran but since reports of ill-treatment emerged, this tally has dropped to between 10 and 15 a day.
Shaheen Shah, from the transport company said “cruelty” on the part of Iranian officials has resulted in the drop off of people traveling through Nimroz province to Iran.
Another bus company officer, Mohammad Zakar, said they had between 10 to 12 buses ferrying passengers to Iran daily but that this number has dropped sharply since the start of Ramadan.
Nimatullah Arifi, a resident of Daikundi province, said that he had been on his way to Iran but due to the treatment of Afghans in Iran, he had changed his mind and now wants to return home.
“We came to Herat province, the situation is dire, we talked to smugglers, and they told us they could get us there. We agreed to pay them 6.5 million Iranian rupees. One person then told us that the situation is dire and 5,000 Afghans had been arrested. After that we decided not to go to Iran and returned to Kabul,” said Arifi.
This comes after video clips emerged last week on social media reportedly showing Iranian officials mistreating Afghans.
In addition to this, Iran has accelerated efforts to deport illegal Afghans and is currently sending about 3,000 Afghans home daily.
“I went to Iran illegally and worked for five to 10 days. They arrested us and deported us. They also beat us and harassed us,” Amir Shah, one deported Afghan, said.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said that efforts are underway to change the situation of Afghan refugees in Iran.
“We expect good behavior towards Afghans in Iran. We as an Islamic country have a lot in common with Iran. We want [Iran] to treat Afghans well,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
UNHCR chief fears long war in Ukraine will worsen region’s humanitarian disaster
A protracted war in Ukraine, which appears to be a growing possibility, could lead to years of disastrous humanitarian consequences, says United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.
“In our experience as a humanitarian agency, these are the wars that are the most difficult to deal with in terms of humanitarian consequences,” Grandi said in a CBC interview on Sunday.
According to UNHCR figures, nearly 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began six weeks ago. That’s about 10 per cent of the country’s total population.
“It was like an ocean of people, a river of people moving out of Ukraine into neighbouring countries,” Grandi said of the exodus.
“The most heartbreaking scenes were the separations between men and their families because men were staying behind to fight. And I had never seen anything like this.”
Most Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring Poland, which has struggled to cope with the sudden and massive wave of people in need of shelter, health care and other basic services.
The UNHCR recently opened a temporary office in Kraków to help that city, which has taken in some 150,000 Ukrainians.
Grandi told CBC Europe’s response to the crisis demonstrates that the continent has the ability to welcome refugees, if not always the desire.
“Now the U.S. is back with a big program, which is great, but if it hadn’t been for Canada staying the course on resettlement … we would have maybe lost the capacity to do this for many vulnerable people. And that deserves glowing words.”
Grandi also noted a shift in the crisis facing Afghanistan. He said humanitarian agencies are now focusing largely on ensuring people still in the country can live safely, rather than facilitating more departures.
He said international groups must pressure the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to improve its stance on humanitarian issues, even in the face of recent setbacks — such as the move to once again ban girls from attending high school.
“The response to that must be continuous engagement,” Grandi said.
“We can’t let Afghanistan go because if Afghanistan collapses as a state … then we will have another colossal humanitarian emergency on our hands.”
Political change in Pakistan as Shehbaz Sharif seeks to become PM
Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan’s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.
The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.
But Khan’s party also submitted papers nominating the former foreign minister as a candidate, saying their members of parliament would resign en masse should he lose, potentially creating the need for urgent by-elections for their seats.
Khan, the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no confidence vote, had clung on for almost a week after a united opposition first tried to remove him.
On Sunday, he repeated allegations that a foreign conspiracy was behind the regime change.
“The freedom struggle begins again today,” he said via his Twitter account, which is followed by more than 15 million and still describes him as Prime Minister of Pakistan in his biography section.
Even before the vote Khan had called for protests, which were expected to take place late on Sunday.
“I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday.
His government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.
Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday’s vote to elect a new premier.
Khan’s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told reporters of the plan for resignations if their nominee does not win.
The speaker would be obliged to accept those resignations that would necessitate by-elections in probably more than 100 seats.
That could plunge the country into another crisis as the election commission has previously said it would not be ready to hold elections until October.
ROLE OF MILITARY?
Two sources who declined to be identified said the vote that ousted Khan went ahead after the powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, as criticism mounted over the delay to the parliamentary process. The Supreme Court has also ordered parliament to convene and hold the vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history.
It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favourably when he won election in 2018, but that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the influential military intelligence chief and economic troubles that led to the largest interest rate rise in decades this week.
Khan had antagonised the United States throughout his tenure, welcoming the Islamic Emirate (IE) takeover of Afghanistan last year and more recently accusing the United States of being behind the attempt to oust him. Washington dismissed the accusation.
Shehbaz Sharif said Khan’s departure was a chance for a newbeginning.
“A new dawn has started … This alliance will rebuildPakistan,” he told parliament on Sunday.
Sharif was for years chief minister of Punjab province and has a reputation as an effective administrator.
His first tasks would be to repair relations with the powerful military as well as ally the United States, and tend to a stuttering economy.
Some analysts say navigating major political and economic hurdles with a united front would be a challenge for the new coalition, which comprises several diverse political parties.
“There are going to be divisions and divergences within the key coalition partners,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, senior fellow at thinktank Tabadlab, adding the first likely hurdle would be the raising of fuel prices in coming days.
“They are going to face both internal resistance within the coalition and possibly even criticism by coalition members and that will be in the first few days, not even weeks,” he added.
