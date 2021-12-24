Bangladesh ferry fire kills 38 people

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)

At least 38 people have died in Bangladesh after a deadly fire swept through a ferry in the southern district of Jhalakathi, a fire service official said on Friday.

The fire started from the engine room of the ferry at around 3 a.m. local time (2100 GMT on December 23), the official added.

The death toll could climb further as more than 50 people have been admitted to hospital, with some passengers still missing and some others in critical condition, said Zohor Ali, Jhalakathi district administrator.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear and investigations were ongoing.