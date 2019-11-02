Bamyan Hosts Second Cross-country Cycling Race

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2019)

The second cross-country cycling tournament was held in Bamyan province on Friday.

27 cyclists including eight girls from the capital Kabul and Bamyan provinces took part in the competition.

The competitors pedaled a distance of 14 kilometer in the central Bamyan province of Afghanistan, for one-day.

The goal of the competition was to promote the culture of cycling in the country and introduce playing fields available in the historic Bamyan province which is also home to famous Buddha statue.

Juma Khan, Nasir and Hassan Ali got the first, second and third positions respectively.

Awards and certificates were granted to top athletes at the end of the competition.