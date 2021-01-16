Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season 

(Last Updated On: January 16, 2021)

Dozens of men and women took part in Friday’s Peace and Friendship Cup ski challenge at the Shahid Mazari slope in Bamiyan province.

Organized by the Eagle Sports Club and the Sports Directorate of Bamiyan province, the aim of the contest was to promote peace and friendship.

According to Afzal Noori, the head of Eagle Sports Club, more than 60 athletes participated in three categories, including eight women, in the first ski contest of 2021.

Winners were Zahra Noori in the women’s section, Mujtaba in the youth category and Mohammad Amin in the teenager section.

Hundreds of spectators also braved the icy weather to watch the competitors taken on the slope in the foothills of Baba mountain close to Bamiyan city.

The young ski enthusiasts welcomed the chance to compete but said the lack of suitable facilities such as ski lifts were a challenge.

They said they have repeatedly spoken to government officials about the problems but nothing has yet been done to develop the sport.

Sayed Ishaq Hashemi, the director of physical education and sports in Bamiyan, confirmed the challenges and the lack of standard facilities for skiers in the province and appealed to the International Ski Federation for help.

Friday’s competitors meanwhile said Bamiyan youth are calling on the world to unite with them to end the war and violence in Afghanistan by holding ski contests to promote peace.