Sport
Bamiyan youth take to the slopes in first skiing contest of the season
Dozens of men and women took part in Friday’s Peace and Friendship Cup ski challenge at the Shahid Mazari slope in Bamiyan province.
Organized by the Eagle Sports Club and the Sports Directorate of Bamiyan province, the aim of the contest was to promote peace and friendship.
According to Afzal Noori, the head of Eagle Sports Club, more than 60 athletes participated in three categories, including eight women, in the first ski contest of 2021.
Winners were Zahra Noori in the women’s section, Mujtaba in the youth category and Mohammad Amin in the teenager section.
Hundreds of spectators also braved the icy weather to watch the competitors taken on the slope in the foothills of Baba mountain close to Bamiyan city.
The young ski enthusiasts welcomed the chance to compete but said the lack of suitable facilities such as ski lifts were a challenge.
They said they have repeatedly spoken to government officials about the problems but nothing has yet been done to develop the sport.
Sayed Ishaq Hashemi, the director of physical education and sports in Bamiyan, confirmed the challenges and the lack of standard facilities for skiers in the province and appealed to the International Ski Federation for help.
Friday’s competitors meanwhile said Bamiyan youth are calling on the world to unite with them to end the war and violence in Afghanistan by holding ski contests to promote peace.
Latest News
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
The KFC BBL’s cadre of Afghanistan stars will leave Australia this week ahead of the country’s one-day international (ODI) series against Ireland in the UAE.
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman have all been named in their country’s 16-man squad that will face Ireland in three ODIs from January 21.
That series had already been pushed back by several days due to visa issues for the UAE, where matches will be played, but the time has come for the Afghans to depart for national duties, Cricket Australia reported.
Adelaide Strikers stalwart Rashid, the national vice-captain, will play his final match of BBL|10 on Monday night against the Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, which will also be his 50th appearance for the club.
“When your national team needs you, you have to go and do your duties, but at the same time I will miss playing with my blue brothers,” Rashid said on Sunday.
“Of course, I love everything about Adelaide and playing for the Strikers, it is such a beautiful place and ground and all the fans have been wonderful since I started here four years ago.
“I wish my team-mates well for the rest of the tournament and hopefully we will make finals and go further than that.”
The Brisbane Heat meanwhile hope to still have Mujeeb for one more fixture on Thursday against the Melbourne Renegades.
“It looks like the Renegades game will be the last one for Mujeeb,” Heat coach Darren Lehmann said.
“It’s been wonderful having him again and we believe his bowling has gone to a new level this summer.”
Mujeeb claimed career best and club record figures of 5-15 against the Hobart Hurricanes last week and has taken 12 wickets so far this season for the Heat at 14.33 and an economy of 6.61, cricket.com.au reported.
The Melbourne Renegades have already lost Nabi who has departed Australia en route to Abu Dhabi for national duty.
Sport
Oman cricket ground gets ICC approval for Test matches
The ICC has approved the use of the Oman Cricket Academy Ground 1 at Al Amarat, Oman, for Test match cricket.
According to Emerging Cricket, the accreditation comes ahead of a planned series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe next month.
Afghanistan is exploring the use of Al Amarat as a surrogate home venue.
OCA Ground 1 is one of two grounds that make up the Oman Cricket Academy at Al Amarat. The two grounds have already hosted several international events, both T20I and ODI.
The accreditation to host test cricket is a further boost to cricket in the Sultanate.
Oman Cricket Secretary Mahdu Jesrani said in a press release that “this is a big news and a wonderful achievement for Oman Cricket. The New Year has started on such a promising note for the Sultanate.
“Apart from UAE, Oman is the only other Associate nation to enjoy Test, ODI and T20I status. This is a very proud moment for us all,” he said.
Afghanistan have been unable to host international cricket on home soil due to security concerns but between 2010 and 2016, Afghanistan played all “home” internationals in Sharjah, UAE.
Since ascending to full ICC membership, Afghanistan has played home games at various venues in India but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India, the ACB has sought new home venues, including a return to the UAE, Emerging Cricket reported.
The upcoming ODI Super League series against Ireland had been scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. However, with the Afghanistan team struggling to secure visas until Tuesday, Al Amarat was tipped as a replacement.
However, although the UAE will now host the Ireland series as planned, the ACB look set to favour Oman as a more permanent surrogate home, Emerging Cricket reported.
Latest News
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
The Afghan National Cricket Team left Kabul for the UAE on Tuesday where they will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.
The national team, therefore, will not travel to Oman, where they were scheduled to hold the series due to UAE Visa restrictions earlier, the statement said.
“As part of the ICC ODI league matches, the series between both teams was initially scheduled to be hosted at UAE. However, due to visa restrictions by UAE in the wake of COVID-19, ACB planned to have Oman as the alternate venue,” the statement read.
“Fortunately, the UAE Authorities granted visas to Afghan players and relevant officials last night and the decision was taken to reschedule the series in UAE.”
