Balkh poultry industry starting to reap the benefits of govt programs
The Balkh Provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock says that chicken farming in the province has increased dramatically in the past few years and currently there are about 10.45 million chickens hatched in the province annually.
The department said that feed for the egg-laying hens and broilers (chickens bred for meat production) has also become a key industry in the poultry sector in the province.
This sector has also grown exponentially over the past five years as a result of support and cooperation from the provincial directorate of agriculture, officials said.
Mohammad Salam Saye, head of the Balkh Agriculture Directorate said so far more than $15 million has been invested in the poultry sector in the province.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 small, medium and large poultry farms in Balkh province and about 15 tons of chicken meat is sold on the market daily, while about 20 million eggs are laid annually in the province.
According to the department, some chickens are imported by farmers from Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan to produce meat.
Saye meanwhile said that Balkh poultry farms meet the province’s market demand for chicken and at the same time, chicken meat is exported from Balkh to neighboring provinces.
Poultry farmers say that with the onset of winter, production of chicken for consumer use will decline mainly due to the high cost of electricity.
Government implemented a tariff system on imported chicken and eggs a few years ago in order to boost the local sector – a move that has since started to pay off.
Daikundi woman starts up aloe vera farm
Jamila Sultani, chairwoman of the Nili city Women’s Council, in Daikundi province is making waves with her new industry – the local cultivation of aloe vera.
With the help of the Daikundi department of agriculture, Sultani was able to build a second greenhouse for the plants, after having built the first one herself.
Sultani started her project after getting young aloe vera plants from Kabul and is the first person to farm this plant in the province.
According to local agriculture officials, Daikundi’s climate is well suited to growing the succulent which has a broad spectrum of uses – including medicinal uses and its used in some energy drinks.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
Had initiated greenhouse projects in three provinces in the past few years in a bid to provide farmers with an alternative to growing poppies.
Last year an aloe vera processing factory was inaugurated in Herat province. This plant is able to process at least 10 tons of the plant on a daily basis.
According to factory officials at least $2 million has been invested in the plant which is located in the industrial park in the city of Herat.
Afghanistan and Iran usher in new trade chapter after railway link inaugurated
The Herat-Khawaf railway line, a major infrastructural project between Afghanistan and Iran, was officially inaugurated in the presence of the presidents of both countries, via video link, on Thursday.
For Afghanistan this was an historic moment as the railway line will open a new chapter in trade not only with Iran but also with other regional countries, Europe and the rest of the world.
The railway link is seen as an important step in regional cooperation, in addition to being a way to strengthen economic ties and relations between Afghanistan and Iran.
In his speech, President Ashraf Ghani said he had hoped to attend the inauguration in person but due to COVID-19 restrictions he was not able to.
Ghani said however that the railway line was a critically important project, not only for Afghanistan and Iran but also for the region and beyond.
“The opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway is a great step for the development and economic leap of Iran and Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
He said railway transport is the most efficient, important and cheapest means of transporting goods in Asia.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in turn said the opening of the Khawaf-Herat railway line strengthens Afghanistan-Iran ties.
Rouhani said that through this railway link, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries.
“With the Herat-Khawaf railway line, Afghanistan will be connected to European countries and also soon will be connected to the Chabahar railway line,” Rouhani added.
Atta Nasib, Head of Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit said that this will help turn Afghanistan into a transit hub.
“This railway between Afghanistan and Iran is a major economic and strategic achievement for both countries, which will connect us to European countries,” said Nasib.
Yamma Shams, General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is estimated that eventually Khawaf-Herat railway line will carry 1,600 passengers a day.
The railway line cost $100 million dollars to build and currently spans 130 km in total – 70 km in Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan.
This railway line is strategically important as it gives Afghanistan easy access to Iranian ports at Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, as it connects into Iran’s existing railway grid.
Construction of the railway began in April 2007 and was due to finish in 2009, but was delayed.
However, last week a trial run was held and the first consignment of goods imported from Iran, including 500 tons of cement, successfully arrived in the country.
According to the reports Iran’s exports to Afghanistan are projected to reach $2.7 billion by March next year.
Kapisa reports solid pine nut harvests of 85 tons
Kapisa’s Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock confirmed a bumper yield of pine nuts and said 85 metric tons has been harvested this year.
Officials said this year, nearly 2,000 hectares of land in the Nijrab, Tagaba and Alasay districts were used as pine nut plantations.
Homayoun Habib, head of the Kapisa Department of Agriculture, said pine nuts are traditionally processed in the province but traders generally buy the product unprocessed.
“Pine nuts is one of the most important export items of Nijrab, Alasay and Tagab districts. Every year, a large amount of pine nuts is sent from these districts to other provinces and even exported abroad as dried fruit from Afghanistan and has a special place on local and international markets,” said Habib.
The farming of pine nuts has increased dramatically over the past few years in Afghanistan after the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL)
planted hundreds of thousands of pine tree saplings over the years.
Pine trees, that yield the pine nuts, grow in mountainous eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
Newly launched air cargo routes has already encouraged farmers to harvest more pine nuts and has enabled Afghanistan to export the valuable dried fruit to other countries – and specifically to China, one of the country’s major trading partners.
According to reports, the price of 1kg of pine nuts on local markets is as much as 2,800 Afghanis [about $37].
