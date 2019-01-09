Balkh – Istanbul Air Corridor Inaugurated

(Last Updated On: January 9, 2019)

Balkh – Istanbul air corridor, linking Afghanistan with European countries via Turkey, inaugurated on Wednesday.

The inauguration ceremony was kicked off in Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi International Airport in Mazar-i-Sharif City.

The first flight with two tons of raisins and three tons of dried berries took off to London.

According to the officials, the Afghan government air corridor program has exported more than $100 million worth of Afghan goods to global markets during the last one year.

In June 2017, the Afghan government launched the Afghanistan – India Air Corridor as a pilot project to facilitate trade between Kabul and New Delhi via air freight.

Following the success of the first air corridor project, the Afghan government expanded it to several other countries, framing it as “National Air Corridor Program”.

By Hesamuddin Hesam