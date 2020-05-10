Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2020)

The operation of Nizamuddin Qaisari’s arrest was not authorized by the officials in Kabul. The fact-finding committee of the Afghan Parliament on Qaisari’s case underlined that Khushal Sadat, former security deputy for MOI and the former commander of 209 Shaheen Corps, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, led the assignment to take Qaisari into custody, adding that they didn’t have a warrant by the court, however, the Balkh police chief said that they had been ordered by the central government.

The fact-finding committee said that Qaisari’s arrest was conducted without a warrant by the Attorney General or the Supreme Court and/or any orders from the Ministry of Defense or Interior Affairs.

“The Afghan security forces surrounded Qaisari’s house, used air forces, and bombarded a house where a family was living. Everything was against the law,” Mahdi Rasekh, a member of the committee said.

The committee underlined, after the investigations, that Khushal Sadat and the 209 Shaheen Corps commander, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, are responsible in the case.

“The Defense Minister didn’t send a warrant, and based on evidence, Khushal Sadat organized the mission,” said Sayed Zaher Masroor, a member of the committee.

The committee added that the security forces had looted Qaisari’s belongings and properties.

Furthermore, two people were taken in custody and then killed by the security forces, according to Rasekh, “Qaisari’s chef and bodyguard were arrested and were later shot by the security forces.”

Qaisari’s house was surrounded on December 14th midnight by the Balkh police which had a press release the next day stating that, they were supposed to arrest Qaisari on charges of land grabbing and carrying illegal armed forces.

The arrest assignment turned out to be a 24-hour clash between the security forces and Qaisari’s guards, leaving 7 dead and 11 others wounded.