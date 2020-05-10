Connect with us

Balkh

Balkh conditionally lifts movement restrictions amid COVID19 outbreak

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2020)

Balkh has decided to conditionally lift movement restrictions in the city while the COVID19 outbreak continues.

The anti-coronavirus commission in Balkh has decided to conditionally and gradually ease the lockdown in Mazar-e-Sharif city starting from today, Sunday.

The commission said it was important to abide by the rules of healthcare guidelines at work, and that all guilds, except those that were not considered necessary, such as hotels, could start operating today.

On the other hand, a number of Mazar-e-Sharif residents see the lifting of restrictions as harmful in the current situation because the virus is still spreading.

In the meantime, in the last 24 hours alone, 43 new cases have tested positive in Balkh, and there is a total of 300 confirmed infections already there.

Qaisari’s arrest not authorized by the central government

January 23, 2020

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2020)

The operation of Nizamuddin Qaisari’s arrest was not authorized by the officials in Kabul. The fact-finding committee of the Afghan Parliament on Qaisari’s case underlined that Khushal Sadat, former security deputy for MOI and the former commander of 209 Shaheen Corps, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, led the assignment to take Qaisari into custody, adding that they didn’t have a warrant by the court, however, the Balkh police chief said that they had been ordered by the central government.

The fact-finding committee said that Qaisari’s arrest was conducted without a warrant by the Attorney General or the Supreme Court and/or any orders from the Ministry of Defense or Interior Affairs.

“The Afghan security forces surrounded Qaisari’s house, used air forces, and bombarded a house where a family was living. Everything was against the law,” Mahdi Rasekh, a member of the committee said.

The committee underlined, after the investigations, that Khushal Sadat and the 209 Shaheen Corps commander, Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, are responsible in the case.

“The Defense Minister didn’t send a warrant, and based on evidence, Khushal Sadat organized the mission,” said Sayed Zaher Masroor, a member of the committee.

The committee added that the security forces had looted Qaisari’s belongings and properties.

Furthermore, two people were taken in custody and then killed by the security forces, according to Rasekh, “Qaisari’s chef and bodyguard were arrested and were later shot by the security forces.”

Qaisari’s house was surrounded on December 14th midnight by the Balkh police which had a press release the next day stating that, they were supposed to arrest Qaisari on charges of land grabbing and carrying illegal armed forces.

The arrest assignment turned out to be a 24-hour clash between the security forces and Qaisari’s guards, leaving 7 dead and 11 others wounded.

Special Police Unit Commander Killed in Balkh

December 8, 2019

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2019)

Mohammad Khan Ahmady, Commander of Faryab’s Special Police Unit, was killed in Balkh’s Sholgara district on Saturday night, local security officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the murder of the special unit commander.

According to the Sholgara District Police Chief Sayed Arif Iqbali, Mr. Ahmady was shot dead along with three others by Taliban militants in the Seya Ab village of the District. Iqbali said that Taliban also took  two others with themselves.

Mohammad Khan Ahmady was in the Sholgara District to attend the funeral of his father, local sources said.

The Taliban has increased its presence in a number of Balkh’s districts.

Taliban Attack Kills District Police Chief in Balkh

November 6, 2019

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2019)

Kalamudin, the police chief for Balkh’s Chahar Bolak district, was killed in a Taliban attack, local officials confirmed.

The Provincial Head of Security Abdul Razaq Qaderi, told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked the district at around 4:00 am on Wednesday, leaving at least three other policemen wounded.

In addition, Qaderi stated that at least six Taliban fighters were also killed while four fighters wounded in clashes with Afghan forces.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment in this regard.

Chahar Bolak in a volatile district in northern Balk province.

