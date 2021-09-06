Latest News
Bahrain and UAE provide much needed aid to Afghanistan
More than 90 tons of urgent humanitarian relief was flown from Bahrain on Saturday night to Afghanistan following a royal directive by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
The first shipment, which contained medical supplies, food items, clothes and tents was inspected at Bahrain International Airport by the king’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa before despatched.
“The humanitarian aid of Bahrain was given to the people of Afghanistan by the order of the Emir of Bahrain, and our wish is for Afghanistan to move towards stability and security, and this aid is part of our urgent assistance, which includes medical supplies, food, clothing and tents. We want to continue our assistance to Afghanistan,” Nasser said.
Meanwhile, the Taliban have appealed to the international community to help with humanitarian aid for the people.
“On behalf of the Islamic Emirate, we thank Bahrain for this humanitarian action that helped the people of Afghanistan, and on behalf of the Ministry of Health, we handed over this aid to the people who are facing problems,” said Mawolavi Hassibullah Ahmadi, head of the Taliban’s Health Commission.
In addition to Bahrain’s shipment, the United Arab Emirates sent in 60 tons of relief on Sunday night.
The Taliban said the continued assistance of countries around the world, especially Arab countries, is helping to meet the challenges of the people.
“This is a plane from the UAE, and this is the second plane from the UAE that helped and submitted [relief] to the Health Commission on behalf of the UAE, and that is 60 tons of food, medicine and basic necessities, and Inshallah (God willing), it will be distributed to the deserving and affected families,” Ahmadi said.
After the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, the only international flights to have landed in Kabul have been these relief flights.
Latest News
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’
The Taliban on Monday claimed victory over resistance forces in Panjshir province, the last province to fall.
Announcing the development, the Taliban said it has completed its take over of Afghanistan and will soon announce a new government.
Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gates of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound following clashes over the weekend with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), led by Ahmad Massoud.
“Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.
“We wanted to resolve the Panjshir issue through talks, we tried very hard. But some who had fled Kabul, carrying weapons and vehicles from the treasury, wanted to disturb the nation. They responded negatively to our delegations,” Mujahid added.
Earlier, he had said: “With this victory and latest efforts, our country has come out of the whirlpool of war and our people will have a happy life in peace, liberty and freedom.”
According to the report the Taliban assured the people of Panjshir that there would be no “discriminatory acts against them”.
“The people living in the proud valley of Panjshir are an integral part of our body. They are our brothers. There is no bias against them. All the rights that our other countrymen have, the people of Panjshir also have,” Mujahid said.
Massoud, who leads a force drawn from remnants of regular Afghan army and Special Forces units, said in a Twitter message he was safe.
But Massoud rejects the Taliban’s complete takeover of Panjshir and insists on continuing the fight against the Taliban.
In his new message, Massoud called for a national uprising.
Mujahid meanwhile said he had been told that Massoud and former vice president Amrullah Saleh had fled the country to neighbouring Tajikistan.
“The influential and jihadi commanders of the people of Panjshir are in coordination with us. These operations were also carried out with their help.
“Those who caused the sedition are still missing,” Mujahid said.
Before Mujahid’s press conference, Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at NRFA, said the Taliban’s claim of victory was false and opposition forces continued to fight, Reuters reported.
“The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight,” he said on his Facebook page.
This comes after the NRF lost two of its commanders in fighting with the Taliban in Panjshir on Sunday.
Fahim Dashti, who was spokesperson of the NRF, and General Abdul Wudod Zara, a relative of NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, were killed in clashes with the Taliban, according to an NRF statement.
“Regretfully, the National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two compatriots in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashti, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!,” read the NRF statement.
Dashti was a senior member of the Jamaat-e-Islami party and a member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists.
Meanwhile, Massoud said in a voice message shared on his Facebook page that Sunday’s attack made it clear that foreign forces had aligned with the Taliban and were still present.
“What is happening today is a small picture of the future of Afghanistan, the future that foreigners, with the help of these representatives and their mercenaries, want to establish in Afghanistan and want an Afghanistan that is backward, dark, far from any culture and Art, and unity, as well as an Afghan in economic and political isolation from the world,” Massoud said.
“Our compatriots, wherever you are, both outside and inside, call on you to start a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and pride of our homeland,” Massoud added.
Meanwhile, reports indicate the Taliban are close to announcing a new government. However, Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, rejected reports of internal “disagreements”. He said however that the government might initially be a caretaker system.
“Preparations have been made for the announcement of the government, only technical work remains, we are also in a hurry. In the next few days we will witness the announcement of the government,” Mujahid said.
“The government will probably be a caretaker government for now, with room for reform, change and other fundamental steps,” he added.
On the other hand Mujahid said that the Taliban were not involved in Fahim Dashti’s death and that he was killed as a result of the NRF’s internal differences.
Mujahid also said women were back at work in the health and education sectors and “other fields will be provided, one by one, once the system has been established for them”.
“We have just emerged from the crisis, women, men and all sections of society are expected not to protest. Until a responsible and accountable authority is appointed, it is hoped to wait,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid also said that the private sector has assured them that they will move their funds from abroad.
“The good news is that all businessmen and the private sector have assured us that they will relocate all their capital from abroad and build their homeland,” Mujahid said.
Meanwhile Iran responded to the Panjshir situation and said it was “worrying”.
“The news coming from Panjshir is worrying news,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday. “Last night’s attacks are strongly condemned.”
Iran’s foreign ministry added that foreign involvement in the Panjshir war should be investigated and that Iran was considering the matter.
Latest News
Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul
Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, Reuters reported.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban’s political office and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.
“The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries,” Shaheen said on Twitter.
According to the Reuters report Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign aid following the collapse of the Western-backed government and the victory of the Taliban last month.
Shaheen said the Taliban assured the U.N. delegation of “cooperation and provision of needed facilities.”, Reuters reported.
The United Nations is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to help avert what U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe”.
Latest News
Taliban pledges to form inclusive and accountable govt
The Taliban on Sunday vowed to form an “inclusive and accountable” government in Afghanistan.
Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that the government would be formed soon.
“We are working to form an inclusive government that represents all the people of Afghanistan, but security is essential to start big economic projects in Afghanistan,” Baradar stated.
He emphasized that the future government would be responsible “to all [people] that will ensure the security of economic development not only for Afghanistan but for the whole world.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban stated that Kabul city is being decorated and guests have been invited from provinces to participate in the announcement ceremony of the new government.
Anas Haqqani, a key member of the Taliban, stated: “We have fought for the preservation of Afghanistan, loyalty to the country and to serve the people of Afghanistan. Our people are still trying to serve Islam. This continues.”
Haqqani noted that 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan has led to the breaking up of too many families and that it “should not be like this anymore.”
Taliban claim control of Panjshir, promise possible care-taker govt ‘soon’
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Tahawool: ISI chief visit to Kabul discussed
Bahrain and UAE provide much needed aid to Afghanistan
Sydney COVID-19 cases expected to top 2,000 a day
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Taliban seize parts of northern Jawzjan capital after heavy clashes
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Tahawool: ISI chief visit to Kabul discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s protest in Kabul discussed
Sola: Efforts underway for formation of a new government government
Tahawool: Mullah Baradar role in new government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban accuse US of destroying equipment including helicopters
-
Latest News4 days ago
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
-
World4 days ago
New York, New Jersey declare emergencies in record rains
-
Latest News3 days ago
Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban prepare to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil
-
COVID-195 days ago
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
-
Business3 days ago
U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets: Reuters
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo