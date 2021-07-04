Latest News
Bagram’s radar and VSAT systems reactivated following US pullout
Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said on Sunday the Bagram Airport Radar and Telecommunication System (VSAT) has been reactivated following the withdrawal of foreign troops from the key military facility.
The last of the US troops based at Bagram withdrew in the early hours of Saturday morning after handing over the sprawling facility to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.
“The radar and communication systems (VSAT) at Bagram Airport, which was deactivated before the decisive support forces left the airport, has been reactivated by the technical team of the Civil Aviation Authority,” the ACAA said in a statement on Facebook.
“These two systems are used to guide the planes that land and take off at this airport and at Hamid Karzai International Airport (in Kabul), as well as transit flights,” added the ACAA.
Bagram base was the largest of all foreign military bases in the country and lies about 40km outside Kabul.
Secured by foreign troops soon after their invasion in 2001, Bagram has been a key base in the war over the past 20 years. Three former US presidents have landed at the facility over the years along with hundreds of other key American and NATO officials.
Latest News
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
At least 17 people were killed when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday, the country’s worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years.
The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft crashed at Patikul in Sulu province, in the far south of the archipelago nation where the army has been fighting a long war against Islamist militants from the Abu Sayyaf and other factions.
Seventeen bodies had been recovered and 40 injured had been rescued so far, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. Most of the 92 people aboard were troops flying from Laguindingan Airport, some 460 km (290 miles) to the northeast.
“Rescue and recovery is ongoing,” Lorenzana said.
Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled around. A large column of black smoke rose from the coconut palms into the blue sky.
Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had “missed the runway trying to regain power.”
A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focussed on rescue and treatment.
Sobejana said in a message to Reuters that the plane had crashed a few kilometers (miles) from Jolo airport at 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) and had been carrying troops.
“We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.
The island is about 950 km (600 miles) south of the capital, Manila.
The Lockheed C-130H Hercules aircraft, registration 5125, had only arrived in the Philippines recently.
It was one of two aircraft granted by the U.S. government through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, according to a government website announcement in January. It quoted an air force spokesman as saying the aircraft would provide enhanced capability for heavy airlift missions.
The website C-130.net said the plane that crashed had first flown in 1988. The model is a workhorse for armed forces around the world.
The Philippines armed forces have had a patchy air safety record. Last month a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission, killing six people.
A Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 killed 30 people. A 2008 crash by the civilian variant of the Lockheed plane flown by the Philippines Air Force killed 11 people, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
In the country’s worst plane crash, an Air Philippines Boeing 737 crashed in 2000, killing 131 people.
Latest News
Turkey, Pakistan and Iran consulates close doors in Balkh
Consulate offices of Turkey, Pakistan and Iran have closed in Mazar-e-Sharif amid a deteriorating security situation in Balkh, local officials confirmed.
Officials said visas are no long being issued by these consulates and that the diplomats have been relocated to Kabul.
This comes as fighting in the province escalated substantially, resulting in the fall of a number of districts to the Taliban.
Balkh officials said that they reassured the consulates that they would ensure security and protection but that the consulates closed their doors instead.
Meanwhile, sources told Ariana News that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are now limiting the number of visas to Afghans.
Some politicians in Balkh have meanwhile established a new mobilization council in the province to protect the city of Mazar.
This council, which consists of officials and representatives of the parties, elected Atta Mohammad Noor as the chairman of the council.
Noor said the People’s Mobilization Forces were obliged to defend the city of Mazar-e-Sharif against Taliban attacks and to take part in offensive operations to retake lost territory.
Latest News
Biden says Afghan govt needs to deal with its internal issues
US President Joe Biden has voiced concern over the state of Afghanistan and government’s ability to win the support of the Afghan people after his troops have withdrawn.
Addressing reporters at the White House, Biden was asked about the Afghan government’s ability to hold on to power after the withdrawal of American forces.
He said: “I think they have the capacity to be able to sustain the government. There’s going to have to be, down the road, more negotiations, I suspect. But I am concerned that they deal with the internal issues that they have to be able to generate the kind of support they need nationwide to maintain the government.”
Biden also said that some US forces will still be in Afghanistan in September as part of a “rational drawdown with our allies.”
“We’re on track exactly as to where we expected to be. But we just–, I wanted to make sure there was enough, quote, running room that we be–, get–, wouldn’t be able to do it all until September. There will still be some forces left but it is a rational drawdown with our allies and it’s making–, so there’s nothing unusual about it,” Biden said.
However, Biden would not be drawn on Afghanistan any further.
“I’m not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s Fourth of July,” Biden told reporters.
The Wall Street Journal meanwhile reported Saturday that US officials have intensified planning for an emergency evacuation of the American embassy in Kabul amid concern that a worsening security situation could imperil the remaining military and diplomatic corps, as well as other Americans.
According to the WSJ, the preparations are taking place as part of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which the Pentagon said Friday would take place by the end of August.
