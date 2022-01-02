Latest News
Baghlan residents get emergency food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation officials distributed much-needed emergency food aid to at-risk, disabled, and displaced people and families in Baghlan province on Sunday as part of the charity’s ongoing efforts to provide food to as many people as possible across the country.
Included in the food parcels were flour, rice, and oil, which officials said will help families get through winter.
Bayat Foundation, which runs a winter aid campaign each year, recently stepped up efforts to reach as many at-risk people in the country. Already, tens of thousands of Afghans from around the country have received food parcels from the foundation.
The foundation’s deputy CEO, Haji Mohammad Ismail, told Ariana News that needy people, many of them disabled, received food aid on Sunday as part of their annual winter campaign.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s campaign, today we distributed flour, rice and oil to deserving and disabled people. We will also distribute aid to people in other provinces,” he said.
“Bayat Charity Foundation continues to help at-risk people. We distributed foodstuff including flour, rice and oil to people after we identified those who were at risk,” said Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, a Bayat Foundation in northeastern Afghanistan.
Baghlan residents meanwhile welcomed the food parcels and said it would help ease the stress around the lack of food through winter.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us, they are patriotic and love their country,” said Guldana, a resident of Baghlan.
“Muslims are in a bad situation, they need one bag of flour, we are happy that Bayat Foundation assisted us,” said Tawab Udin, another Baghlan resident.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials meanwhile also welcomed the move and called on businesses and traders to also step in to help their fellow Afghans.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation as they helped people in need; people in Kunduz, Sheberghan, Jalalabad and Khost [among other provinces and cities],” said Abdur Raqeeb, a member of the IEA.
Bayat Foundation’s campaign comes amid an ongoing crisis in the country which is driving up poverty levels. The United Nations warned late last year that as many as 22 million people are going hungry and that a humanitarian crisis is busy unfolding.
Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties
Afghan and Chinese officials have met virtually for their first China-Afghanistan liaison mechanism meeting, at a working level, for humanitarian assistance and economic reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Sunday.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, a Deputy Spokesman for MoFA, stated that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Finance, Trade, Mines, and the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
According to Ahmad, the two sides exchanged views on the current economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as China’s humanitarian aid to the country.
“The Chinese side announced its readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans, especially in the field of medicine, food, and winter clothing. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen trade between Afghanistan and China,” Ahmad said.
In the meeting, Chinese officials said there was a good market for Afghan pine nuts and saffron.
“Practical discussions took place on the shipment of dried apricots, pomegranates, almonds, and other Afghan fruits to China.”
Chinese officials, meanwhile, stated that China was ready to invest in Afghanistan’s mines and train Afghans.
The two sides have also agreed to hold another meeting on the working mechanisms within the next two months.
Health
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said 90 percent of foreign aid to the health sector has been cut, which has resulted in serious challenges.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of health, said that despite the challenges, health centers are open across the country.
“They (foreign organizations) skip all their commitments, a crisis was created here. If it was to happen under the former government, they (former government) would also have faced such a crisis,” said Omar.
This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the world. However, the health ministry said they want to curb the spread of the virus.
“It (new variant of COVID-19) has arrived in Pakistan; we call on international organizations to help us curb the spread of the virus. We are ready and have COVID-19 medicine,” added Omar.
Omar also noted that under the old government, 3.5 million people turned to drugs and became addicted.
Afghans meanwhile say services in government-run hospitals are bad.
“It (services) is not good, it is worse,” said Yousef, a relative of a patient currently in hospital.
“Doctors are trying [to save lives of patients]. We buy drugs at the bazaar. Our patient’s situation is not good,” said Jafar, another relative of a patient.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month that unless help is provided, the Afghanistan health sector could collapse.
According to WHO, Afghan health centers face a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies.
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Friday that Afghanistan has witnessed the highest number of child casualties since 2005.
In a statement issued on Friday, UNICEF stated that more than 28,500 children have been killed in conflicts since 2005 in Afghanistan.
UNICEF said that Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, and northern Ethiopia, are the places where “thousands of children paid a devastating price as armed conflict, inter-communal violence, and insecurity continued.”
According to the statement, Afghanistan has recorded 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally.
“Year after year, parties to conflict continue to demonstrate a dreadful disregard for the rights and wellbeing of children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
“Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm,” Fore added.
UNICEF stated that the Middle East and North Africa region has the highest number of verified attacks on schools and hospitals since 2005.
“Twenty-two such attacks were verified in the first six months of 2021,” read the statement.
According to UNICEF, 10,000 children have been killed or maimed in Yemen since fighting escalated in March 2015, the equivalent of four children every day.
“The use of explosive weapons, particularly in populated areas, is a persistent and growing threat to children and their families; in 2020, explosive weapons and explosive remnants of war were responsible for nearly 50 percent of all child casualties, resulting in more than 3,900 children killed and maimed,” the statement read.
UNICEF noted that 37 percent of abductions verified by the UN in 2020 have led to the recruitment and use of children in war.
“Verified abductions were highest in Somalia, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the countries of the Lake Chad Basin: Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.”
“Verified instances of sexual violence were highest in the DRC, Somalia and the Central African Republic,” the statement said.
