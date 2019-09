(Last Updated On: September 17, 2019)

Mohammad Ibrahim, the finance officer of Baghlan police was killed in a mine blast on Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

Ahmad Jawid Bisharat, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the incident happened as a result of sticky bomb attacked to Ibrahim’s vehicle.

According to him, the bomb went off at Shashsad Koti area of Pul-e-Khumri while Ibrahim was on his to office.

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.