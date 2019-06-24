Baghlan Police Arrested a Suspect on Accusation of Drug Trafficking

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

The police in northern Baghlan province said on Sunday that a suspect was arrested on accusation of drug (Heroin) smuggling.

Colonel Neyazmand, police chief of Baghlan province, said that the drugs were loaded in a Hino truck in Kunduz province.

According to Mr. Neyazmand, the smuggler wanted to transfer the drugs to Kabul.

The smuggler was identified by the Counter Narcotic Police in the Shamarq checking point of Pul-e-Khumre before reaching to their destination, he further added.

The suspect’s case will be submitted to the Justice and judiciary institutions once their detection file completed.