Baghlan hospital chief killed in targeted attack

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2021)

Khalil-ur-Rahman Narmgui, chief of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district hospital, in Baghlan province was killed in an attack by Taliban militants on Tuesday evening, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed.

NAI, a media advocacy group, said in a statement that Narmgui was the former head of the journalists union in Baghlan.

According to the statement, Narmgui was shot dead in the Sarak-e-Panj area of the Baghlan-e-Markazi district while he was on his way to Pul-e-Khumri city of the province.

Meanwhile, NAI urged the government to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

The Taliban has not commented yet.

This comes as targeted killings have increased across the country.

NAI stated that eight journalists have been assassinated in the past few months.